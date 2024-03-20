Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | March 20, 2024

The Utah Jazz take on the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, marking their fourth and final matchup this season. OKC will look to win their season series 3-1.

The Thunder won their first two contests against the Jazz on Dec. 11 (134-120) and Jan. 18 (134-129). However, they fell 124-117 in their most recent matchup in Utah on Feb. 6.

Entering Wednesday, the Thunder (47-20) have won two consecutive games and five of their last six to claim the Western Conference’s top spot. They are looking to stave off the second-seeded Denver Nuggets (48-21), who trail them by a few percentage points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Additionally, OKC only has a 1.0-game advantage over the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (47-22). So, each of its remaining 15 contests will likely be critical.

As for the Jazz (29-39), they sit 12th in the West, losing two straight games and 13 of their last 16. They trail the 10th-placed Golden State Warriors (35-32) by 6.5 games, so their hopes of making a surprise play-in/playoff run appear to be over.

Hence, Utah will likely use its remaining 14 games to continue giving its top prospects opportunities to develop.

Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Preview, starting lineups, betting tips and prediction

Wednesday’s matchup between Utah and OKC takes place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The contest tips off at 8 p.m. EST on Bally Sports OK and KJZZ. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Additionally, fans can tune in to the showdown via radio with WWLS, WKY, KSL 97.5 FM and S: KBMG 106.3 FM.

Moneyline: Jazz (+750) vs Thunder (-1200)

Spread: Jazz (+15.0) vs Thunder (-15.0)

Total (Over/Under): Jazz (o230.5) vs Thunder (u230.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tip-off, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Preview

OKC projects to have significant advantages over Utah on both ends of the court on Wednesday. It boasts the NBA’s third-best offensive rating (119.0) and fifth-best defensive rating (111.5), showing signs of being a serious title contender.

Over their last six games, in which they’ve won five, the Thunder have been spearheaded by superstar point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two-time All-Star continues to be one of the league’s most consistent all-around players and a premier MVP candidate.

He’s averaging a team-best 29.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 3-pointers per game on 52.1% shooting over his last six games. Meanwhile, Thunder wing Jalen Williams is averaging 20.6 ppg on 52.1% over five games during that span, giving OKC an efficient one-two scoring punch.

Additionally, rookie center Chet Holmgren continues to anchor the Thunder’s defense, positioning himself as a Defensive Player of the Year dark horse candidate. While his production has dipped lately, he’s averaging 14.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 1.5 bpg on 49.2% shooting over his last six games.

As for the Jazz, they rank 15th in offensive rating (115.5) but second-last in defensive rating (119.2). Over their last six games, in which they’ve lost five, they’ve been led by rookie guard Keyonte George.

George is averaging a team-best 23.0 ppg, 5.4 apg and 2.8 3pg on 47.6% shooting over five games during that stretch.

Additionally, combo guard Collin Sexton is averaging 21.3 ppg on 49.5% shooting over his last six games.

Regarding injuries, the Jazz will be without star forward Lauri Markkanen on Wednesday. He’s listed as out due to quadriceps contusion maintenance, marking his seventh absence in eight games.

Veteran point guard Jordan Clarkson (groin) is also listed as out, while big man John Collins (face/head) is considered questionable.

As for the Thunder, they project to be fully healthy, as their injury report is empty as of Wednesday morning. So, OKC’s full-strength, high-octane offense should light up the shorthanded Jazz’s sub-par defense with relative ease.

Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

Utah and OKC’s projected starting lineups for Wednesday’s showdown are as follows:

Jazz: PG - Keyonte George, SG - Kris Dunn, SF - Brice Sensabaugh, PF - Taylor Hendricks, C - John Collins (GTD)/Walker Kessler

With Markkanen sidelined, rookie forwards Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh should get increased opportunities on offense. Recently, Hendricks has flashed potential on both ends of the court, showcasing his defensive athleticism and floor-spacing ability.

Meanwhile, if Collins is ruled out, sophomore center Walker Kessler will likely draw the start. He remains limited offensively but is one of the NBA’s top rim protectors, ranking second in blocks (2.6 bpg).

As for the Jazz’s bench rotation, Sexton should again be their top contributor. They will also likely give looks to various prospects, like Johnny Juzang, Luka Samanic and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Thunder: PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG - Josh Giddey, SF - Luguentz Dort, PF - Jalen Williams, C - Chet Holmgren

The Thunder should have their regular starting five featuring Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren alongside 3-and-D wing Luguentz Dort and combo guard Josh Giddey.

Off the bench, OKC will likely rely heaviest on veteran forward Gordon Hayward, sharpshooter Isaiah Joe and defensive-minded rookie guard Cason Wallace.

Editor's note: These are predicted lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players whose status are uncertain.

Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

Gilgeous-Alexander has a 31.5 over/under points prop for Wednesday’s contest, slightly above his season scoring average (30.9 ppg). The superstar guard has scored 31 or fewer points in four consecutive games and all three matchups against Utah this season.

Additionally, if Wednesday’s matchup is a blowout, as is expected, he could get extra rest, so it makes sense to take the under.

Meanwhile, George, has a 19.5 over/under points prop, well above his season average (12.9 ppg). However, the 20-year-old has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five games and also dropped 30 points against OKC on Dec. 11.

So, considering he will likely be the Jazz’s No. 1 scoring option, he should hit the over.

Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Prediction

Given OKC’s immense talent advantage and Utah’s injuries, the Thunder should cruise to an easy home victory on Wednesday.

The Jazz have lost two of their last four games without Markkanen by 17-plus points, including a 142-121 beatdown in Denver last week. So, if the Thunder lock in, they will likely cover the spread (-15.0).

Additionally, given Utah’s sub-par defense, the Thunder and Jazz should easily surpass their over/under points total of 230.5, having done so in their first three matchups.

Also Read: OKC Thunder's Jaylin Williams flashes his shoe collection while calling out streamer Ray for NBA 2k game