Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020-21 action continues with the Phoenix Suns welcoming the Utah Jazz to the Phoenix Suns Arena on Friday.

The Utah Jazz are coming off an emphatic 154-105 win against the Sacramento Kings, while the Phoenix Suns registered a 109-101 victory over their fellow championship hopefuls, the LA Clippers, in their last outing.

In their last meeting, the Utah Jazz earned a 117-113 OT win against the Phoenix Suns.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Point guard Mike Conley has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while his backcourt partner Donovan Mitchell will not be available for selection because of an ankle problem.

Meanwhile, Elijah Hughes is sidelined with an illness, while Udoka Azubuike is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

The power forward duo of Dario Saric and Jae Crowder will not feature in this game because of an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Langston Galloway is unavailable for selection because of personal reasons, while Abdel Nader has been ruled out with a knee issue.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

The Utah Jazz will likely start this game with a backcourt of Joe Ingles, Georges Niang and Mike Conley in Donovan Mitchell's absence.

Meanwhile, Royce O'Neale could start at small forward, while Bojan Bogdanovic should retain his place as the team's starting power forward. Rudy Gobert will likely start at the center position.

Jordan Clarkson could come off the bench to take up the sixth man role. He has put up 17 points and four rebounds along with a steal per contest this season.

Chris Paul will likely start at point guard for the Phoenix Suns, with Devin Booker starting at 2. Torrey Craig, the team's best perimeter defender, could start at the 3.

Mikal Bridges has had a brilliant campaign, averaging 13 points and four rebounds while playing solid defense. He should start at power forward, with former no. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton partnering him in the frontcourt.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting 5s

Point Guard - Joe Ingles; Shooting Guard - Georges Niang; Small Forward - Royce O'Neale; Power Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic; Center - Rudy Gobert.

Point Guard - Chris Paul; Shooting Guard - Devin Booker; Small Forward - Torrey Craig; Power Forward - Mikal Bridges; Center - Deandre Ayton.

