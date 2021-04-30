Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - April 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Utah Jazz at the Phoenix Suns Arena tonight in the latest round of NBA 2020/21 games.

The Jazz lead the Western Conference standings with a 45-17 record, while the Suns are in second, chasing the top spot courtesy of a 44-18 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, April 30th; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, 1st May; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have dominated teams on both ends of the floor in the 2020/21 campaign. They have registered an offensive rating of 117.8 and a defensive rating of 108.1. They rank third in both categories, illustrating just how dominant Quin Snyder's men have been so far.

The Jazz also have been the best rebounding team in the league, averaging an incredible 48.3 boards per game. Rudy Gobert has played a strong hand in this department, accounting for 13.4 rebounds per contest. Jordan Clarkson has been a key part of the rotation this season, putting up 17 points and 4 rebounds on 42% shooting from the field.

Key Player- Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic

In Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell's absence, the onus of leading the Utah Jazz offense against the Phoenix Suns will fall on Bojan Bogdanovic's shoulders. Bogdanovic has played the role of a catch-and-shoot, off-the-ball role player. He is averaging 15 points and close to 4 rebounds on 38% shooting from downtown.

With Joe Ingles taking over the playmaking duties, Bogdanovic will be responsible for scoring the majority of the Utah Jazz' points tonight.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Joe Ingles; Shooting Guard - Georges Niang; Small Forward - Royce O'Neale; Power Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic; Center - Rudy Gobert.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns can thank their resolute defense for their current position in the Western Conference. The team has maintained a superb defensive rating of 110.2. Their offense hasn't been shabby either, as Devin Booker and co. have helped the franchise muster an offensive rating of 116.2.

A week of Suns basketball you wouldn't want to miss.

The Phoenix Suns have been the fourth most efficient team from the field, making 49% of their field goals. Jae Crowder has turned out to be a superb off-season acquisition, as the power forward has played the role of a defensive stopper to near perfection.

Key Player- Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been getting MVP shouts lately, and deservedly so. The veteran point guard has changed the complexion of the Phoenix Suns. Since suiting up for the Suns, Paul has averaged 16 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds, while shooting 38.5% from the deep.

The Arizona-based franchise looks like a more confident outfit with him, having qualified for the playoffs already. The Utah Jazz will be without Mike Conley tonight, giving Paul an opportunity to wreak havoc and lead his team to a win tonight.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul; Shooting Guard - Devin Booker; Small Forward - Torrey Craig; Power Forward - Mikal Bridges; Center - Deandre Ayton.

Jazz vs Suns Prediction

The Utah Jazz will be without the services of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell, which makes the Phoenix Suns automatic favorites. The Jazz scored a season-high 154 points against the Kings in their last NBA game, but coming up against a strong Suns defense might be an overwhelming task for Quin Snyder's team.

Where to Watch Jazz vs Suns

The local coverage of the Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns game will be available on AT&T Sports Network Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Arizona. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

