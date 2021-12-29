Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - December 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will lock horns with the Portland Trail Blazers in a Western Conference matchup at the Moda Center on Wednesday, December 29. This is the second game between the two teams this season. In their last encounter, the Jazz handed the Trail Blazers a 129-107 blowout loss. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points on that occasion to lead the team to victory.

The Jazz have since gone on to win 10 of their 12 games. Utah have been solid on both ends of the floor and are looking like contenders for the Western Conference title. Utah come into the game on the back of a good 104-110 away win against the Spurs. Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points off the bench, helping his team to victory. The Jazz will be hoping to continue their tremendous run by bagging another win on the road.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers continued their disappointing season after suffering yet another loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Damian Lillard scored 26 points for the team, but his efforts were in vain. The Mavericks displayed a solid team performance, beating the Blazers 117-132, making it Portland's twentieth loss of the season.

A win against the Jazz would be a great morale booster for the Trail Blazers. However, they will have to put in one of their best performances of the season if they are to make that happen.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 29, 11:00 PM ET [Thursday, December 30, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have been in blistering form over the past couple of weeks. They have had solid performances from all of their players and this has led to great success this season. Utah is currently third in the Western Conference, holding a 24-9 record.

The team has not been gravely affected by the Safety Protocols, which has allowed them to play with an almost complete roster for most of the season. However, the team will be without Donovan Mitchell in this game, as he remains out due to a lower back strain.

A win in this game would help solidify Utah's position in the West and help close the gap between the other two teams at the top of the Conference, namely the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert has once been impressive and is leading the race to be named defensive player of the year for the fourth time in his career. The Frenchman is averaging 15.4 PPG and 14.9 RPG in 33 appearances.

In Donovan Mitchell's absence, the responsibility of leading the team to victory lies in the hands of Gobert. The elite shot-blocker will need to be at his very best to prevent Damian Lillard and the Blazers from making life difficult for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley, G - Joe Ingles, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, F - Royce O'Neale, C - Rudy Gobert

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the most disappointing teams of the 2021-22 season. They started the season slowly and just when it looked like they found their way, injuries caught up with them as they now hold a 13-20 record. Head Coach Chauncey Billups has been very critical of the team, with seemingly nothing being able to turn things around for them.

They have lost 9 of their last 11 games, which has pushed them down twelfth in the West. Going into the game against the Suns, the Trail Blazers will be desperate to get to a win. However, the team are a bit short-handed and with the form the Jazz are in, the going could be tough for the Blazers at home.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard started the season with a few disappointing performances. He was out of action earlier this month with an abdominal injury. Since his return, the six-time NBA All-Star has shown glimpses of what he can do. The 31-year-old is averaging 23.9 PPG and 7.4 APG in 27 appearances.

With the majority of their first-team starters out due to Safety Protocols, Lillard will be key to Portland's chances in this game. He will have to have a big night on Wednesday, which appears to be the only way the Trail Blazers are likely to win this game.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard, G - Norman Powell, F - Nassir Little, F - Tony Snell, C - Larry Nance Jr.

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers have had contrasting seasons' this term. Utah has been amazing and sit third in the West, while the Trail Blazers are ranked 13th. Considering that and the availability of players on either team, the Utah Jazz look like they stand a better chance of winning this game.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Trail Blazers game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Jazz and the Trail Blazers will also be locally telecast on AT&T SportsNet and Root Sports.

