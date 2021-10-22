Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday at the Golden 1 Center, in the 2021-22 NBA. Both the Jazz and Kings are coming off wins in their respective Opening Night matchups.

The Jazz took care of business at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic led the way for Utah in their 107-86 win, bagging 22 points, four rebounds and two assists. Rudy Gobert posted a monster double-double with 16 points and 21 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Kings got their season going in Portland with a thrilling 124-121 win over the Trail Blazers. Despite blowing a big lead, Sacramento held on for the victory. They were led by Harrison Barnes, who scored 36 points, while De'Aaron Fox added 27 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have only one player on their injury report for their game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Rudy Gay is still listed as out, as he continues to recover from offseason surgery. Gay, who was signed as a free agent, underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in his right heel.

Previously listed injured players for the Oklahoma City Thunder game like Eric Paschall and Trent Forrest are available for the Kings game. Paschall played against Oklahoma City, while Forrest cleared the league's concussion protocols.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings were fully healthy in their previous matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Against the Utah Jazz, they have one player on their injury report. Maurice Harkless, who started at small forward against Portland, is listed as questionable due to left hip soreness.

Harkless suffered the injury in Portland following a scary fall. He did not practice the next day, but he could very well be ready against the Jazz on Friday.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee Kings coach Luke Walton says Maurice Harkless didn’t practice today after taking a hard fall last night. Hopes he’ll be able to play tomorrow. Kings coach Luke Walton says Maurice Harkless didn’t practice today after taking a hard fall last night. Hopes he’ll be able to play tomorrow.

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are expected to use their regular starting lineup against the Sacramento Kings. The backcourt pairing of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell has been great for Utah.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert could start at center, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neal completing the frontcourt. Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson should provide instant offense, while veteran Joe Ingles will likely guide the second unit with his passing and shooting.

Other Jazz players who could get some minutes against the Kings are center Hassan Whiteside and forward Eric Paschall.

Player Status Reason Rudy Gay Out Right Heel Surgery

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton is expected to use a nine-man rotation.

Against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton used a nine-man rotation. The starters were De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Maurice Harkless, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes.

The guys off the bench were Terrence Davis, Buddy Hield, Davion Mitchell and Tristan Thompson. If Harkless isn't available to play, Davis or Hield could get the nod at small forward. Additional minutes could be allotted to Chimezie Metu or Alex Len.

Player Status Reason Maurice Harkless Questionable Left Hip Soreness

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings: Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - De’Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Buddy Hield | Power Forward - Harrison Barnes | Center - Richaun Holmes.

Also Read

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Edited by Bhargav