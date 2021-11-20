Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will lock horns with the Sacramento Kings in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday.

Both teams are in contrasting situations, but a win would boost their morale ahead of the next few games coming up. In the last meeting between the two teams earlier this season, the Jazz beat the Kings 119-113. They will hope to repeat the result from that game, and solidify their position in the West.

The Utah Jazz come into this game after winning their last game against the Toronto Raptors. As many as seven different Jazz players scored at least ten points or more to give the Jazz a 119-103 win on the night. They will hope to continue their spectacular form against a struggling Kings side on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have not been great of late. They come into the game after losing to the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Pascal Siakam scored 32 points for the former champions, who secured a dominant 103-89 win on the night. The Kings will now hope to put on a great performance against the Jazz to return to winning ways.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 20; 11:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 21; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have one of the best rosters in the NBA. They hold a 10-5 record, and sit third in the Western Conference.

Players like Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have carried forward their splendid form from last season. If things continue to work well, the team could make a deep run in the playoffs. The Jazz have one of the leading offenses in the league. Given the way the Kings have been playing, the Jazz should find ways to exploit their defensive deficiencies, and put up a stunning show on the night.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell (#45) of the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young players in the NBA. He has proven himself to be a big game player in the last two years.

The 25-year-old has been performing well for the in-form Jazz team, averaging 24.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 4.6 APG while shooting at 43.9% shooting from the field. Mitchell will hope to continue his brilliance against the Kings, and lead the Jazz to their 11th win of the season at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley; G - Donovan Mitchell; F - Bogdan Bogdanovic; F - Royce O'Neale; C - Rudy Gobert.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings had a terrific preseason campaign, winning all four games. Coach Luke Walton had promised of a great year defensively, but none of that seems to have happened yet. That's because they are currently languishing in 12th position, and have struggled against good offenses.

De'Aaron Fox has been a bit slow to start off his campaign, and his dip in form has been costly for the Kings.

The franchise will hope to get the best of him soon, as his brilliance can lead them to a better run this season. Beating the Utah Jazz is going to be a tough task. But the Kings have star players like Fox, Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield, who are capable of producing match-winning performances.

If these players go all guns blazing against the Jazz, Sacramento could pull off an extraordinary performance to win on Saturday.

Key Player - Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes (#40) of the Sacramento Kings against the Phoenix Suns.

Harrison Barnes has been one of the key players for the Kings this season. The veteran is averaging 20.0 PPG and 7.5 RPG on 48.7 % shooting from the field and 42.5% shooting from the three-point line.

His presence in the locker room is really big for budding youngsters like Davion Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton. With the team in a fix over its recent run of form, Barnes will hope to put on a great show against the Jazz, and lead the team to their seventh win of the season.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox; G - Tyrese Haliburton; F - Buddy Hield; F - Harrison Barnes; F - Richaun Holmes.

Jazz vs Kings Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz are one of the best teams in the Western Conference. They have played well this season. Considering the players on their roster, they could be tough to beat for the Kings. The Jazz are likely to beat the Kings, and continue to climb up the standings.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Kings game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Jazz vs Kings game will also be locally telecast on AT&T SportsNet and NBC Sports California.

