Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will lock horns with their Western Conference rivals, the Sacramento Kings, in an exciting regular-season game at the Golden 1 Center on Friday. Both teams head into this matchup on the back of wins in their opening regular-season games.

The Utah Jazz secured a commanding 107-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points on the night, shooting 58.8% from the field.

Last season, the Jazz were one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league. However, in their first game this season, the team shot only 29.8% from the field. They will be hoping to improve that when they take the floor against the Kings on Friday.

The Sacramento Kings were one of the most impressive teams in the preseason. They carried their positive performances over to the regular season by securing a 124-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Harrison Barnes scored 36 points on the night. He will be hoping to continue his scintillating run against the Jazz.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, October 22, 10:00 PM ET [Saturday, October 23, 7:30 AM IST]

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have been an impressive team to watch for several years now. They have exciting players like Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson, who are all sensational on the court. They finished as the top seed in the West last year with a 52-20 record.

The Jazz will be hoping to continue their exploits this season and make another run into the playoffs. After kicking off the campaign with a win, they will be high on confidence on Friday.

However, the Sacramento Kings have a solid team this season. It will take the best efforts of players like Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to get the better of them.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell put up some impeccable numbers during the 2020-21 NBA season. He averaged 26.4 PPG, 5.2 APG and 4.4 RPG while shooting 43.8 % from beyond the arc.

Although the Jazz were knocked out in the Conference semi-finals by the Clippers, Mitchell was brilliant on offense and had some big scoring nights. He will be hoping to continue his good run of form this season and help the Utah Jazz reach greater heights.

The 25-year-old will certainly be looking to have a big scoring night against the Sacramento Kings.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley, G - Donovan Mitchell, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, F - Royce O'Neale, C - Rudy Gobert

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings secured a 124-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in their opening game of the season

The Sacramento Kings secured a hard-fought 124-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in their first regular-season game.

Veteran Harrison Barnes looked to be on top of his game as he scored 36 points and secured 9 rebounds while shooting at a 52.6% from the field. He also shot 8-11 from three-point range and made things extremely difficult for the Trail Blazers.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings Kings hold off Blazers in thrilling opening night W.Onto the next. 😤 Kings hold off Blazers in thrilling opening night W.Onto the next. 😤 https://t.co/o9c1njVrG1

Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes and De'Aaron Fox combined for 65 points on the night to secure the win. After impressing in the preseason, the Kings appear to be strong prospects in the West this year.

Coach Luke Walton has said that his team will be a lot better on the defensive end this season. A win against the Utah Jazz will certainly give the Sacramento Kings a much-needed boost.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox scored 27 points in the Sacramento Kings' win against the Portland Trail Blazers. He looked incredible throughout the preseason and will hope to continue his brilliance in the regular season.

However, going up against the Utah Jazz is not going to be an easy task. Fox will have to be at his very best and put up an inspiring performance if he wants to lead the Kings to victory at home.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox, G - Tyrese Haliburton, F - Harrison Barnes, F - Maurice Harkless, C - Richaun Holmes

Jazz vs Kings Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz proved what they were made of during their impressive run last season. They have many talented players on their roster, and their bench is one of the strongest in the league.

The Sacramento Kings are going to be a tough test. However, considering the brilliance of players like Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, it looks like the Jazz will take the win on Friday.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Kings game

The matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Sacramento Kings can be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast locally on AT&T SportsNet and NBC Sports California.

