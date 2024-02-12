Vanessa Bryant and Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La shower birthday love to best pal Kelly Rowland with stunning snaps

Vanessa Bryant and Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La took to Instagram to shower birthday love for American singer and actress Kelly Rowland on her birthday. Bryant and La each posted snaps with Rowland on their feeds respectively. Bryant shared pictures featuring Kelly and her together with the caption:

"Kelz, Happy Birthday! I ❤️ U!"

Vanessa Bryant showering love for her bestie Kelly Rowland via Instagram post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

La La shared pictures primarily featuring Kelly along with one throwback snap including them both. She shared the post with the caption:

"Happy birthday to my bestie @kellyrowland ❤️love you so much!! Today we celebrate you and all of your greatness! You are the definition of beautiful from the inside and out!!

"You always look out for everyone, your heart is unmatched AND you always make sure my makeup brushes are clean & I take my makeup off at night! 😂😂I love you! Get to NYC so we can celebrate 🥰😘🥰🥰"

La La and Kelly Rowland share more than a decade of friendship. Kelly shared on "The Today Show" that it was La La's genuine personality that made them instant friends.

"What you see is what you get with La La," she said. "Her smile is real. She's just a great soul. I just love my La."

Kelly and La La bonded through their love for their kids. La La is a doting mother of 16-year-old Kiyan, whom she welcomed with the 10x NBA All-Star. On the other hand, Kelly is a mother of two boys, Titan, 6, and Noah, six months.

Given that La La has seen it all in the parenting game, Kelly tends to seek advice from her. During an event to honor mothers in 2017, Kelly gave a heartfelt shoutout to her girl, praising her for being an excellent mother and recalling how she always takes notes from her on how to raise an exceptional man.

La La was seen vibing with Kardashians Kim and Khloe, as well as Winnie Harlow at the Super Bowl

Among the many celebrities that attended the star-studded Super Bowl festivities on Sunday, La La was seen vibing with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Winnie Harlow.

Expand Tweet

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a video of them vibing to Usher's song "Yeah!" Usher headlined the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII. La La reposted the story to her Instagram as well.

La La's story - reshare of Khloe Kardashian's story of Kim, Khloe and La vibing to Usher's song - "Yeah!"

Usher put on a flashy performance of epic proportions at this year's Super Bowl, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious against the San Francisco 49ers.

The halftime show comprised of many surprises, including Usher dancing on roller skates and a marching band that spelled out his name. Collaborating with Usher, stars like Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, will.i.am, and H.E.R. also made appearances.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!