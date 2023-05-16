Victor Wembanyama injury history: Looking at NBA's top draft prospect's health issues 

Leading up to the NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the first overall pick. He has been a social media sensation with his viral highlights, and is one of the most hyped prospects since LeBron James.

While teams in the lottery are hoping the ping pong balls fall their way, there is more that need to know. That being Victor Wembanyama's injury hisotry.

Diving deeper into the french big man, his health concerns are aguably the only roadblock in his way of being selected with the first over pick in the draft. During his age 18 season, he only played in 33 out of 76 games after battling several small injuries throughout the year.

Wembanyama was also supposed to make his EuroBasket debut over the summer, but that was scratched due to injury. Joining the French national team would put him alongside multiple NBA players. Some of the key names include Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier.

Should NBA teams be worried about Victor Wembanyama's injury history?

While hearing that Victor Wembanyama battled injury in the past, it does not seem to be too concerning for the teams in the NBA draft lottery. That was two seasons ago, and he proved this year that he can be on the floor consistently.

Since Wembanyama is healthy now, there is nothing in his way to stop from being taken first overall. He is a 7-foot-3 big man with limitless potential. Even with injury concerns, no team is going to pass on that.

Taking a prospects with previous injuries can be a gamble, but this is one any team would be willing to make. If he is able to stay healthy in the NBA, Wembanayama has the potential to be a truly special talent.

Along with massive size and wingspan, Wembanyama has the ability to play all over the floor. He has a smooth three-point shot, and even made a few this year off of one leg. Based on what we've seen so far, there appears to be no limit to what he can do on the basketball court.

The only thing that might concern NBA teams is his small frame. Many said the same about Chet Holmgren, and he ended up missing all of this season after getting injured a pro am during the offseason.

Prospects like this only come around about once every 10-15 years. Whoever ends up winning the lottery is highly unlikely to pass on Wembanyama due to injury woes.

