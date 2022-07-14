Video: "They literally said we were dead in the water" - Klay Thompson openly questions analysts who doubted Golden State Warriors' chances to win a title

Klay Thompson has been on cloud nine since winning his fourth NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors. His journey to get to the title was filled with adversity. However, Thompson kept persevering and added a fourth championship to his resume.

Since clinching the title, the 32-year-old has been calling out critics who did not believe in the team's chances of winning it all. Even though it's been a month since the Warriors secured the title, Klay Thompson is reminding the doubters that they were wrong.

He went live on Instagram and was there less than a minute, wherein he dropped a message.

"You can't really believe anyone who has the expert under TV analysts of their respective sport, but never really did the damn thing, you can't trust them, you can't trust their opinion, you can't trust their expertise.

"Because they literally said, 'We were dead in the water,' and what did we do, win the championship. So how did it feel? I know I hurt them, I know hurt them bad." said Thompson on his Insta live.

Klay Thompson has been out of the game since injuring his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals. He was expected to be back for the 2020-21 season, but the five-time All-Star suffered an Achilles injury, which kept him out for another season. His return was expected to be a big boost for the Warriors.

The team were already playing well, but with him coming in, they've got a player that can go on scoring sprees in no time. Despite playing only 32 games, Klay Thompson ended the season averaging 20.4 PPG.

Although he was not very consistent in the playoffs, he had a few big games that helped the Dubs get beyond the line. Going into the 2022-23 season, Thompson will have an entire offseason where he can work on his game. He could also be part of the team in training camp, which could set him up for a stellar campaign.

Jairus JARA @JairusJara Coming back from an ACL, and achilles injury, not playing for 2 years, then goes on to average 20 PPG, and win an NBA championship. Klay Thompson. Coming back from an ACL, and achilles injury, not playing for 2 years, then goes on to average 20 PPG, and win an NBA championship. Klay Thompson. https://t.co/avKe5VPGWb

How important is Klay Thompson to the Golden State Warriors?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in the history of the game. His ability to shoot the ball and go on hot scoring sprees is known to all. To add to that, he is also great without the ball.

The 32-year-old's off-the-ball movement is a key part of the Warriors' offensive system. With him on the team, they have a player that can give you 15-20 points on a regular basis.

Going into next season, the Dubs have lost some of their key role players like Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. Filling their void is going to be tough, but that is where Klay Thompson needs to step up.

Both these players are ace defenders. Thompson has the quality of a great defender, but injuries have affected his lateral movement. He is not as quick as he was earlier. But if he puts in some work in the offseason, he can get there.

The way Steph Curry has been playing, he certainly seems to have a lot more left in his tank. However, the West is getting stronger and teams like the LA Clippers, LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will definitely give in their best to come out of the East. But if Thompson plays like his former self, the Dubs could very well repeat as champions.

