Vince Carter signs one year deal with the Hawks

Vince won the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Vince Carter has just signed a one year deal with the Atlanta Hawks for the veteran's minimum $2.4 million (per NBA.com's Adrian Wojnarowski).

Carter has showcased his athleticism for 20 solid years in the NBA now, and he has just signed for what may be his last contract. Atlanta will be the forward's 8th team of his career, a long career filled with excitement and many accolades along the way. The man just never succumbs to fate and continues to defy all age-related barriers.

Carter has excited us for 20 years now and will make that 21 years at the completion of next season. At 41, not many players are lucky enough to sustain such a high level of play for so long. Injuries come along, or the body just ends up worn out. For a player to still be wanted by teams shows how impressive he must be not only on the court, but off it too.

The 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner is still going at it, which is rare for such an athletic player like him. Carter is the oldest player in the NBA and along with Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry, as the only active players to be playing in the 1990's.

Carter will join the likes of rookies Trae Young and Kevin Huerter as the rebuilding Hawks try to create a solid mix of young talent with Vince being the one to look up to.

While the Hawks are seemingly a long, long way off playoff contention, the future is looking bright with promising Guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter as well as 2017-18 Rookie Of The Year candidate John Collins and Tyler Dorsey highlighting the youth that the Hawks possess. 2019 is a season of hope for a Hawks team desperate to make improvements.

Let's hope Vince can add something special to the Hawks this season before retirement may come calling (if he feels like it).