Stephen Curry confirmed that he desires to play for the USA Olympic team. Speaking to the media on the Golden State Warriors' media day, the four-time NBA champion said that if everything goes well he definitely wants to join Team USA for the Paris Olympics.

Curry's confirmation to commit to the Olympic team roster made big news around the league, with NBA fans on X hyped up.

“Wardell pulling up from 18 meters in Paris is going to start WW3,” one fan hilariously tweeted.

Stephen Curry joins the big names ready to join Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

The unchallenged dominance of American basketball on the global stage has come to an end. When it comes to basketball, the U.S. is not invincible anymore, and the recent FIBA World Cup is just a testament to that. The U.S. men’s team failed to make it the top three in the tournament.

However, the good news is, according to reports, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has already started recruiting big names for the upcoming Olympics. He is said to be in conversation with star players like Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis,and others to join the team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Other big names expected to join the roster apart from Durant, LeBron and Curry are Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis and Devin Booker. Perhaps, this is exactly what the USA needs right now from its star players. After the disaster in the Philippines, the U.S. needs commitments from its stars to make sure that a poor finish doesn’t happen again.