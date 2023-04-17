Warriors vs Kings: Prediction, odds, where to watch

The Sacramento Kings will try to protect their home court in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Sacramento escaped with a dramatic win in Game 1. It was their first playoff victory since 2006.

Sacramento was led by Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox in the first game. The former Kentucky teammates were unstoppable on offense from the 3-point area and while driving to the hoop. Fox scored 38 points while Monk added 32.

Where to Watch

The game will air at 10 pm ET on TNT. You can also stream the game with the NBA League Pass.

Game Preview

Both teams played well offensively in Game 1. Superstar Steph Curry started slow before turning it on in the fourth quarter. He finished with 30 points. He also barely missed a three at the end of the game to potentially send it to overtime.

The Warriors struggled on the road this season. They went 11-30 away from home. Golden State has won a road game in a record 27 consecutive playoff series.

Golden State will need to slow down De'Aaron Fox to win Game 2. He averaged 19.7 points per game in his last ten games. Andrew Wiggins will likely take on the defensive assignment in slowing down Fox.

Wiggins scored 17 points on 7 of 16 shooting in his return from a lengthy absence due to personal reasons. He played 28 minutes off the bench despite worries about his conditioning. Wiggins will be needed for more minutes to slow down Sacramento’s backcourt in Game 2.

(via Sacramento is lit after the Kings' Game 1 win(via @thekingsherald Sacramento is lit after the Kings' Game 1 win 🔥(via @thekingsherald) https://t.co/QehXjuFPZl

The Kings have one of the best offenses in the league, averaging 120.7 points per game. That is the best in the league this season. The Warriors allowed 117.1 ppg this season, ranking 21st in the league.

Curry and the Warriors will need to put more effort into offense and hope for a good shooting night to beat the Kings at their own game and win another high-scoring affair.

Game Prediction

Odds

Spread: Warriors (-1)

Total (O/U): 239.5

Moneyline: Warriors (-125) vs Kings (+105)

The Warriors were in the game the whole way despite incredible performances from Monk and Fox. Curry’s last-minute shot attempt almost sent the game to overtime. Curry did not play his best and still scored 30. The Warriors should benefit from Wiggins settling in more in his second game back and steal a road game in Sacramento.

Warriors 119-114 Kings

