  Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters and more

By Jone Mallorca
Modified Jul 11, 2023 16:31 GMT
Washington Mystics v Seattle Storm
Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm

The Washington Mystics take on the Seattle Storm at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday in their third meeting this season. The Mystics have won their previous two games against the Storm. The ball game can be watched live on NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+ and Prime Video.

The Mystics (10-8) are in third place in the Eastern Conference. They have a 6-2 record at home and have gone 4-6 away. Meanwhile, the Seattle Storm (4-14) are fifth in the Western Conference. They have a 2-9 record at home and 2-5 on the road.

Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm WNBA 2023: Odds and Prediction

Spread: Mystics -6.5 (-110), Storm +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mystics -245, Storm +205

Over/Under Total: 158 (-110)

Score Prediction: The Mystics are predicted to win against the Storm with a score of 82-78.

Washington Mystics Roster

Player and No.

Position

Li Meng (#3)

Guard

Linnae Harper (#5)

Guard

Ariel Atkins (#7)

Guard

Natasha Cloud (#9)

Guard

Brittney Sykes (#15)

Guard

Kristi Toliver (#20)

Guard

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (#32)

Guard

Queen Egbo (#4)

Guard-Forward

Elena Delle Donne (#11)

Guard-Forward

Myisha Hines-Allen (#2)

Forward

Tianna Hawkins (#21)

Forward

Shakira Austin (#0)

Forward-Center

The Mystics will be without their leading scorer in Elena Delle Donne, who's averaging 18.2 points per game this season. Donne is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is listed to miss at least two weeks.

Moreover, Natasha Cloud (right ankle sprain) is listed as probably to play against the Storm. Shakira Austin (left hip strain) and Kristi Toliver (right planter fasciitis) are both listed as out.

Seattle Storm Roster

Player and No.

Position

Kia Nurse (#0)

Guard

Jade Melbourne (#6)

Guard

Ivana Dojkic (#18)

Guard

Yvonne Turner (#22)

Guard

Jewell Loyd (#24)

Guard

Sami Whitcomb (#32)

Guard

Jordan Horston (#23)

Guard-Forward

Gaby Williams (#5)

Forward

Joyner Holmes (#8)

Forward

Dulcy Fankam Medjiadeu (#12)

Forward-Center

Ezi Magbegor (#13)

Center

Mercedes Russell (#21)

Center

The Storm might be getting their leading scorer Jewell Loyd (24.9 ppg) back into the roster.

According to Seattle Times' Kate Shefte, Loyd is still listed as probable for the game, with Storm coach Noelle Quinn being optimistic about her star guard returning.

Ahead of the match-up against the Washington Mystics, the Seattle Storm will look to snap a five-game losing streak. The Storm have lost their last five games (two games against the Minnesota Lynx, two against the New York Liberty and one against the Connecticut Sun).

The head-to-head meeting between the Mystics and the Storm is interesting, as both teams will be without their leading scorers (Elena Delle Donne and Jewell Loyd).

Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics have lost four of their last six games as they look to get back to winning consistently while their number one scorer continues to recover from her injury.

Myisha Hines-Allen talked about the team's mindset amidst the team's inconsistencies, especially without Elena Delle Donne.

"It doesn't matter who's playing," Hines-Allen said. "We're always going to step up. We're never going to give up. We're going to fight to the end. Of course, we do not want to see Elena go down. We need her on the court with us."

It's an important game for the two teams as both seek a victory coming off losses.

