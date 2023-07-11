Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters and more

The Washington Mystics take on the Seattle Storm at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday in their third meeting this season. The Mystics have won their previous two games against the Storm. The ball game can be watched live on NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+ and Prime Video.

The Mystics (10-8) are in third place in the Eastern Conference. They have a 6-2 record at home and have gone 4-6 away. Meanwhile, the Seattle Storm (4-14) are fifth in the Western Conference. They have a 2-9 record at home and 2-5 on the road.

Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm WNBA 2023: Odds and Prediction

Spread: Mystics -6.5 (-110), Storm +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mystics -245, Storm +205

Over/Under Total: 158 (-110)

Score Prediction: The Mystics are predicted to win against the Storm with a score of 82-78.

Washington Mystics Roster

Player and No. Position Li Meng (#3) Guard Linnae Harper (#5) Guard Ariel Atkins (#7) Guard Natasha Cloud (#9) Guard Brittney Sykes (#15) Guard Kristi Toliver (#20) Guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (#32) Guard Queen Egbo (#4) Guard-Forward Elena Delle Donne (#11) Guard-Forward Myisha Hines-Allen (#2) Forward Tianna Hawkins (#21) Forward Shakira Austin (#0) Forward-Center

The Mystics will be without their leading scorer in Elena Delle Donne, who's averaging 18.2 points per game this season. Donne is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is listed to miss at least two weeks.

Moreover, Natasha Cloud (right ankle sprain) is listed as probably to play against the Storm. Shakira Austin (left hip strain) and Kristi Toliver (right planter fasciitis) are both listed as out.

Seattle Storm Roster

Player and No. Position Kia Nurse (#0) Guard Jade Melbourne (#6) Guard Ivana Dojkic (#18) Guard Yvonne Turner (#22) Guard Jewell Loyd (#24) Guard Sami Whitcomb (#32) Guard Jordan Horston (#23) Guard-Forward Gaby Williams (#5) Forward Joyner Holmes (#8) Forward Dulcy Fankam Medjiadeu (#12) Forward-Center Ezi Magbegor (#13) Center Mercedes Russell (#21) Center

The Storm might be getting their leading scorer Jewell Loyd (24.9 ppg) back into the roster.

According to Seattle Times' Kate Shefte, Loyd is still listed as probable for the game, with Storm coach Noelle Quinn being optimistic about her star guard returning.

Ahead of the match-up against the Washington Mystics, the Seattle Storm will look to snap a five-game losing streak. The Storm have lost their last five games (two games against the Minnesota Lynx, two against the New York Liberty and one against the Connecticut Sun).

The head-to-head meeting between the Mystics and the Storm is interesting, as both teams will be without their leading scorers (Elena Delle Donne and Jewell Loyd).

Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics have lost four of their last six games as they look to get back to winning consistently while their number one scorer continues to recover from her injury.

Myisha Hines-Allen talked about the team's mindset amidst the team's inconsistencies, especially without Elena Delle Donne.

"It doesn't matter who's playing," Hines-Allen said. "We're always going to step up. We're never going to give up. We're going to fight to the end. Of course, we do not want to see Elena go down. We need her on the court with us."

It's an important game for the two teams as both seek a victory coming off losses.

