Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - July 17th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Washington Wizards in their fifth game of the 2022 NBA Summer League. The Wizards are 2-2 so far, while the Warriors are 1-3.

As both teams are out of contention for the championship game, this game is meaningless with regard to the competition. The two teams will still play to win, though, as it's a chance for the young players to get recognized by the teams for roster spots and two-way contracts.

Match Details

Game - Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time - Sunday, July 17, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Monday, July 18; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Washington Wizards Preview

Johnny Davis of the Washington Wizards in the 2022 NBA Summer League

The Washington Wizards are probably not enjoying their summer league because their lottery selection Johnny Davis hasn't delivered. He was selected 10th overall out of Wisconsin, but so far, he has been playing below expectations.

He appears to be playing with hesitancy and is displaying lack of confidence in his drives. Davis has averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in three contests so far. He is shooting just 29% from the field and 33% from downtown.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo Re: Johnny Davis SL “Issues” | Film



JD is struggling w/ getting past man defenders. He’s never had a killer first step but could out-physical on drives in college.



Pre-draft I talked about him being a tough shot maker, not a space creator.



1/2 Re: Johnny Davis SL “Issues” | FilmJD is struggling w/ getting past man defenders. He’s never had a killer first step but could out-physical on drives in college.Pre-draft I talked about him being a tough shot maker, not a space creator. 1/2 https://t.co/j3Jfyz97b3

Davis has lower back tightness and did not participate in Friday's game. His status for tonight's outing is uncertain.

Key Player - Jordan Schakel

Jordan Schakel of the Washington Wizards poses during media day

Jordan Schakel is the team's leading scorer, and they'll rely on him to get buckets. He's averaging 14.3 points, 1.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and one steal per game on 45/31/100 shooting splits. Schakel dropped 21 points and seven rebounds in their last win against Indiana.

NBA @NBA Jordan Schakel (21 PTS) and Jordan Goodwin (19 PTS) lead the scoring charge in the @WashWizards dub 🪄 Jordan Schakel (21 PTS) and Jordan Goodwin (19 PTS) lead the scoring charge in the @WashWizards dub 🪄 https://t.co/q8UQuXNxK8

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Goodwin | G - Pierria Henry | F - Isaiah Todd | F - Jordan Schakel | C - Jaime Echenique.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Summer League

Besides the championship parade and new hardware, the Golden State Warriors are enjoying their summer, as their young players have shown promise. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have both put up incredible numbers. Moody was leading the league in scoring at 27.5 points per game until he got hurt. Kuminga is now leading the team in points, but he certainly needs to work on his free throw shooting, which is at an abysmal 47%.

StatMuse @statmuse The Warriors Summer League Big 3:



James Wiseman:

10.3 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 2.0 BPG



Moses Moody:

27.5 PPG | 4.0 RPG | 1.5 SPG



Jonathan Kuminga:

19.3 PPG | 3.8 RPG | 3.0 APG The Warriors Summer League Big 3:James Wiseman:10.3 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 2.0 BPGMoses Moody:27.5 PPG | 4.0 RPG | 1.5 SPGJonathan Kuminga:19.3 PPG | 3.8 RPG | 3.0 APG https://t.co/vvy7xn6wil

James Wiseman is looking great on the floor as well. He's averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and two blocks per game while shooting 54% from the field and an absurd 66% from the 3-point range.

Key Player - James Wiseman

James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Summer League

Even though the Warriors value the development of all three of their young stars, James Wiseman is particularly important.

He's a 7-footer who can shoot and has the agility to run the floor. Wiseman's health and movement are crucial to the team, as he could be an important piece for the Warriors in their title defense next season.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA James Wiseman shares how grateful he was to be back on the court for his first game since April 2021 James Wiseman shares how grateful he was to be back on the court for his first game since April 2021 👏 https://t.co/W3fIfrBk0o

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Mac McClung | G - Quinndary Weatherspoon | F - Jonathan Kuminga | F - Lester Quinones | C - James Wiseman.

Wizards vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors appear to be the favorites in this matchup. They have more lottery picks and NBA-experienced players compared to their opponents. The Washington Wizards' lottery selection didn't have the best summer league debut and is likely off the lineup as well.

Where to watch Wizards vs Warriors game?

The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. The game can be live streamed via the NBA League Pass, and fans can also tune into 95.7 The Game for the match's radio commentary.

