Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - July 17th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Washington Wizards in their fifth game of the 2022 NBA Summer League. The Wizards are 2-2 so far, while the Warriors are 1-3.
As both teams are out of contention for the championship game, this game is meaningless with regard to the competition. The two teams will still play to win, though, as it's a chance for the young players to get recognized by the teams for roster spots and two-way contracts.
Match Details
Game - Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Summer League 2022
Date & Time - Sunday, July 17, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Monday, July 18; 5:00 AM IST)
Venue - Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.
Washington Wizards Preview
The Washington Wizards are probably not enjoying their summer league because their lottery selection Johnny Davis hasn't delivered. He was selected 10th overall out of Wisconsin, but so far, he has been playing below expectations.
He appears to be playing with hesitancy and is displaying lack of confidence in his drives. Davis has averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in three contests so far. He is shooting just 29% from the field and 33% from downtown.
Davis has lower back tightness and did not participate in Friday's game. His status for tonight's outing is uncertain.
Key Player - Jordan Schakel
Jordan Schakel is the team's leading scorer, and they'll rely on him to get buckets. He's averaging 14.3 points, 1.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and one steal per game on 45/31/100 shooting splits. Schakel dropped 21 points and seven rebounds in their last win against Indiana.
Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup
G - Jordan Goodwin | G - Pierria Henry | F - Isaiah Todd | F - Jordan Schakel | C - Jaime Echenique.
Golden State Warriors Preview
Besides the championship parade and new hardware, the Golden State Warriors are enjoying their summer, as their young players have shown promise. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have both put up incredible numbers. Moody was leading the league in scoring at 27.5 points per game until he got hurt. Kuminga is now leading the team in points, but he certainly needs to work on his free throw shooting, which is at an abysmal 47%.
James Wiseman is looking great on the floor as well. He's averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and two blocks per game while shooting 54% from the field and an absurd 66% from the 3-point range.
Key Player - James Wiseman
Even though the Warriors value the development of all three of their young stars, James Wiseman is particularly important.
He's a 7-footer who can shoot and has the agility to run the floor. Wiseman's health and movement are crucial to the team, as he could be an important piece for the Warriors in their title defense next season.
Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup
G - Mac McClung | G - Quinndary Weatherspoon | F - Jonathan Kuminga | F - Lester Quinones | C - James Wiseman.
Wizards vs Warriors Match Prediction
The Golden State Warriors appear to be the favorites in this matchup. They have more lottery picks and NBA-experienced players compared to their opponents. The Washington Wizards' lottery selection didn't have the best summer league debut and is likely off the lineup as well.
Where to watch Wizards vs Warriors game?
The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. The game can be live streamed via the NBA League Pass, and fans can also tune into 95.7 The Game for the match's radio commentary.
