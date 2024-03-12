Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | March 12, 2024

The Washington Wizards take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, marking the second and final matchup between the two NBA bottom feeders. Washington will attempt to sweep the teams’ season series 2-0 after beating Memphis 113-106 to secure its first win of the season on Oct. 28.

The Wizards (11-53) sit tied with the Detroit Pistons for the league’s worst record with 18 games remaining. However, they are riding a season-best two-game winning streak, including a surprise road win over the Miami Heat (35-29) on Sunday.

The victory marked Washington’s second against a team with a winning record. Before their winning streak, the Wizards lost a franchise-record-tying 16 straight games.

As for the Grizzlies (22-43), they have been ravaged by injuries all season, sitting 13th in the Western Conference with 17 games remaining. They have lost two consecutive games and seven of their last nine. That includes a 124-93 road beatdown at the hands of the West-leading OKC Thunder (45-19) on Sunday.

Fans of both teams have had little to root for other than ping-pong balls all season. However, Washington appears to be a near-lock to finish in the NBA’s bottom three, which would earn the franchise top draft lottery odds (14.0%). Meanwhile, Memphis still has an incentive to tank to improve upon its sixth-best lottery odds (9.0%).

Thus, the Wizards could be more inclined to emerge victorious.

Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, starting lineups, betting tips and prediction

Tuesday’s matchup between the Wizards and Grizzlies takes place at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The contest tips off at 8 p.m. EST on Bally Sports SE-MEM and MNMT. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Additionally, fans can tune in to the showdown via radio with SiriusXM, ESPN 92.9FM/680AM and The Team 980 AM/ WFED 1500 AM.

Moneyline: Wizards (-135) vs. Grizzlies (+115)

Spread: Wizards (-2.5) vs. Grizzlies (+2.5)

Total (Over/Under): Wizards (o219.5) vs Grizzlies (u219.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tip-off, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

During the Wizards’ two-game winning streak, they have been led by forward Kyle Kuzma. The 28-year-old is averaging 30.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game on 43.5% shooting over his last two games.

He is also averaging 25.9 ppg over his last 10 contests, a notable increase from his team-best 22.5 ppg season average.

Outside of Kuzma, Washington has received increased offensive contributions from sharpshooter Corey Kispert and forward Deni Avdija during its winning streak. The two have combined to average 34.5 ppg over the past two games.

Meanwhile, shooting guard Jordan Poole, who many expected to be the Wizards’ top player, continues to come off the bench following last month’s demotion.

While he has struggled the past two games (10.5 ppg), the move has benefitted him. His scoring average has increased from 15.6 ppg over 52 games as a starter to 21.1 ppg through 10 games as a reserve.

The lineup change has also helped Washington balance its offense-heavy rotation, with defensive-minded rookie Bilal Coulibaly starting on the wing.

As for the Grizzlies’ rotation, it’s been a jumbled mess, with players constantly moving in and out of their lineup. When available, star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. has been the team’s top player. However, Memphis has leaned heavily on its young prospects lately.

One of its biggest standouts has been rookie forward GG Jackson II, who is coming off a career-best 30-point performance against OKC on Sunday. He is averaging 14.9 ppg over his last 10 games.

Memphis has also received increased production from prospects Jake LaRavia and Santi Aldama.

Tuesday’s contest marks a battle between the NBA’s worst offensive and defensive teams. The Wizards rank 26th in offensive rating (110.7) and last in defensive rating (119.5). Meanwhile, the Grizzlies rank last in offensive rating (106.9) and 11th in defensive rating (113.5).

Regarding injuries, Memphis’ injury report comprises most of its roster and all its regular starters. Star point guard Ja Morant (shoulder) remains out for the season. Meanwhile, core players Jackson Jr. (quadriceps), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) are all out.

Other Grizzlies listed as out include Ziaire Williams (hip), Derrick Rose (groin), Vince Williams Jr. (knee), Yuta Watanabe (wrist) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles).

Additionally, Lamar Stevens (hip), John Konchar (ankle) and Jordan Goodwin (Achilles) are all considered questionable. Meanwhile, Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) is doubtful.

On the flip side, starting big man Marvin Bagley III (back) as well as reserves Landry Shamet (calf) and Isaiah Livers (hip) are out for Washington. Meanwhile, backup center Richaun Holmes (toe) is questionable.

So, both teams will be shorthanded in the frontcourt. However, the Wizards have significantly more offensive firepower at their disposal.

Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

Washington and Memphis’ projected starting lineups for Tuesday’s showdown are as follows:

Wizards: PG -Tyus Jones, SG - Bilal Coulibaly, SF -Deni Avdija, PF - Kyle Kuzma, C - Richaun Holmes (GTD)

If Holmes is ruled out, the Wizards will once again likely use a small-ball lineup featuring Corey Kispert instead of a center. As for their bench rotation, outside of Jordan Poole, prospects Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Johnny Davis could see increased opportunities.

Grizzlies: PG - Luke Kennard, SG -John Konchar (GTD)/ DeJon Jarreau, SF - Jake LaRavia, PF - GG Jackson II, C - Santi Aldama

Given the Grizzlies’ extensive injury report, their starting lineup is difficult to predict. Additionally, depending on how things shake out, they could have as few as two bench players available (Wenyen Gabriel and Trey Jemison).

Editor's note: These are predicted lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players whose status are uncertain.

Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

Entering Tuesday, Kyle Kuzma has a 24.5 over/under points prop, above his season average (22.5 ppg). Kuzma has scored 25-plus points in six of his last eight games, so he should be able to hit the over against an undermanned Memphis squad.

As for his teammate Deni Avdija, he has a 15.5 over/under points prop, also above his season average of 13.8 ppg. Avdija has scored 16-plus points in three of his last four games. So, like Kuzma, he should be able to capitalize against a lesser opponent and reach the over.

Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

Despite being the worst defensive team in the league, the Wizards are far closer to full strength than the Grizzlies. Thus, they should be able to knock off Memphis to win their third straight game, while covering the modest spread (-2.5).

Additionally, given both teams’ lack of size, they should surpass their over/under points total of 219.5, as there will likely be little resistance on both sides.

