Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks prediction and combined starting 5 - March 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The inconsistent Washington Wizards will visit the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Tuesday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup to get back into playoff reckoning.

Ahead of their doubleheader, the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 109-91 in the first meeting between the two teams in February.

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook have led the Washington Wizards pretty impressively this season.

Beal is leading the league in points per game (32.1), while Westbrook is topping the triple-double charts (14) and is almost averaging a triple-double every outing this campaign. However, despite the efforts of the two stars, the Washington Wizards are only 15-26 for the season and are 13th in the East.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have had a terrific season. They are fighting for postseason places since the start of the year, with Tom Thibodeau calling plays on the sidelines.

The New York Knicks are eighth in the East with a 21-22 record and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks prediction - March 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Russell Westbrook (#4) of the Washington Wizards dribbles against the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks have started their second half of the ongoing season with two wins and four losses. In their most recent outing, the New York Knicks endured a heartbreaking, controversial 100-101 defeat against the first seed of the East, Philadelphia 76ers, in overtime.

The Knicks' four losses after the All-Star break have come against the top three in the East (Philadelphia 76ers twice, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks - once apiece). Thibodeau's team desperately need to take advantage of a direct rival who have won just twice in their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards had seven wins in their last nine games in February, a streak that included two wins over the Denver Nuggets, one in Miami against the Heat, one against the Boston Celtics at home, and two on the road against the LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

However, they are a dismal 2-7 in March, with their chances of entering the play-in tournament diminishing with every defeat.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks combined starting 5 - March 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F RJ Barrett, F Rui Hachimura, C Julius Randle.

Bradley Beal (#3) and Russell Westbrook (#4) of the Washington Wizards.

Russell Westbrook is having an underrated year at the offensive side of the court. Of course, the defensive end has been a disaster for the Washington Wizards. But Westbrook and Bradley Beal are giving the team a chance every night with their offensive prowess.

Westbrook is averaging 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game with 44/32/61 shooting splits. Meanwhile, Beal is posting 49/34/89 shooting splits and is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Washington Wizards.

Rui Hachimura has also been solid for the Washington Wizards. The 6' 8'' forward is averaging 13 points and six rebounds, with 48/34/78 shooting splits, in only his second season in the league.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have had several contributors. However, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle have been the most consistent, especially the latter, who has put up huge numbers this campaign.

Barrett is a young, wing player who is showing progress in his second year in the league. He has improved his efficiency from the field, the 3P line and the free-throw line and is averaging more points, assists and rebounds per game than he did as a rookie.

The third pick of the 2019 NBA Draft is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and three assists with 45/35/73 shooting splits this season.

Meanwhile, Julius Randle earned his first All-Star appearance this year and has been key for the Knicks this season, averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game. He has had impressive 47/41/79 shooting splits too.