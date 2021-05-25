Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - May 26th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Washington Wizards will be looking to level the series when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia 76ers came up with a home win in Game 1, beating the Washington Wizards by a scoreline of 118-125. Tobias Harris had an incredible night, as the power forward went off for 37 points on a staggering 15-29 shooting from the field.

Bradley Beal scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but his effort went in vain. The Wizards were simply unable to match the Sixers' intensity in the last two quarters.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards defense has been a concern for Scott Brooks since the regular season. The team finished 19th in terms of defensive rating, allowing opponents to score a league-high 118.5 points per game.

Their defense let them down again in Game 1, with both Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris scoring more than 30 points. However, there were some positives to be taken from the game as well.

Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans complemented the star duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, scoring 12 and 14 points respectively. Brooks will need a better effort from Westbrook on Wednesday, though, as the all-time leader in triple-doubles managed to make just 7 of his 17 shots.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal seems to have found his mojo since coming back from a hamstring injury. After ensuring that the Washington Wizards make the playoffs through the Play-In tournament, the St. Louis native was his usual dominant self in Game 1, putting up 33 points against one of the best defenses in the league.

Beal made 13 of his 23 attempts, although he shot just 16% from downtown and committed a team-high 6 turnovers.

The Philadelphia 76ers have the better roster, which means Bradley Beal will have to find an extra gear if the Washington Wizards are to go through to the second round.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Raul Neto | Small Forward - Bradley Beal | Power Forward - Rui Hachimura | Center - Alex Len

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Despite a poor shooting performance from deep (31%), the Philadelphia 76ers managed to earn a comfortable win over the Washington Wizards in Game 1. Their shooting is only going to improve as the series progresses, and so will their defense, which ranked 2nd in the regular season in terms of defensive rating.

Ben Simmons played the point guard role to perfection in Game 1, dishing out 15 assists while turning the ball over just twice. He also grabbed 15 rebounds and played some immaculate perimeter defense, and head coach Doc Rivers will be hoping he emulates the same in Game 2.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to take home court advantage and take a 2-0 lead on Wednesday before heading to Washington for Game 3.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid showed why he is a finalist for the Maurice Podoloff trophy on Sunday, scoring 30 points and finishing the night with a game-high plus-minus of +20. He wreaked havoc in the paint, dominating his matchup.

Embiid's regular-season stats read like video game numbers: 28.5 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal. He will be looking to carry that forward for the rest of the postseason as well, as the Philadelphia 76ers' hopes of winning a championship rest on his shoulders.

It's early days, but Embiid hasn't disappointed so far, and fans can expect him to put in another blockbuster performance on Wednesday.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Wizards vs 76ers Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup's balanced nature and the individual prowess of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid means that they will be the favorites going into Game 2. The Washington Wizards will require a colossal effort from Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, or could see themselves go down 2-0.

Where to Watch Wizards vs 76ers

The Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be televised on NBA TV. Local coverage will be available on NBCS Washington and NBCS Philadelphia. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

