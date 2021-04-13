Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Match Preview - April 14th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21 

The surging Washington Wizards take on the struggling Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday to conclude their 4-game 2020-21 NBA road trip to the West Coast.

The Washington Wizards are in good recent form, winning three of their last four matches. The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, have struggled for form, losing their last seven games on the bounce.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 14th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, April 15th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards will be high on confidence after beating the Utah Jazz 125-121 in their last outing. In the process, the Washington Wizards snapped the Jazz's impressive 24-game win streak at home.

Russell Westbrook notched up his ninth triple-double in ten games, scoring 24 points, 14 rebounds and as many assists, while Bradley Beal scored a team-high 34 points on the night. The Washington Wizards were very disciplined with their play, committing just seven turnovers in the game.

The win now puts them just two games away from clinching a play-in tournament spot. The Washington Wizards will look to take advantage of the Sacramento Kings' poor form to claim the fourth win of their six-game road trip before returning home.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been in red hot form recently, notching up multiple triple-doubles to help the Washington Wizards qualify for the play-in tournament.

He will once again be the key player for the Washington Wizards against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will be up against De'Aaron Fox, who has been the Kings' best player this season.

If Westbrook manages to keep Fox quiet, the Washington Wizards will fancy their chances of winning this game.

Russell Westbrook last 15 games:



22.8 PPG

13.6 RPG

12.5 APG



Russell Westbrook last 15 games:

22.8 PPG
13.6 RPG
12.5 APG

He leads the league in assists and is 2nd in rebounds in that span.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Deni Avdija l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings looked quite solid post the All-Star break. They managed to win five games on the trot at one stage before enduring their second losing streak of seven or more games this season.

In their last outing, the Sacramento Kings were beaten 110-117 by the New Orleans Pelicans. The Kings trailed by 22 points at half-time and were not able to overhaul that deficit as they slumped to their 32nd defeat of the season.

De'Aaron Fox put on a show, though, scoring 42 points on the night. But the rest of his teammates, especially from the bench, failed to complement his efforts.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox (#5) of the Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox has been a key component of the Sacramento Kings lineup this season. He is having a career-best season so far, averaging 25 points and 7.1 assists per contest.

Fox will look to continue his impressive form in this game as well. But it would take a special performance from him to help the Sacramento Kings snap their debilitating seven-game losing streak.

However, he will be up against Russell Westbrook in a duel that could determine the outcome of this matchup.

𝟒𝟑 𝐏𝐓𝐒 / 𝟔 𝐀𝐒𝐓/ 𝟔 𝐀𝐒𝐓



𝟒𝟑 𝐏𝐓𝐒 / 𝟔 𝐀𝐒𝐓/ 𝟔 𝐀𝐒𝐓

De'Aaron went OFF in NOLA

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox l Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton l Small Forward - Maurice Harkless l Power Forward - Harrison Barnes l Center - Richaun Holmes.

Wizards vs Kings Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards will head into this matchup as the favorites, especially after their confidence-boosting win against the Utah Jazz in their last outing. However, the Sacramento Kings have a lot of talented players in their ranks and may not go down without a fight.

