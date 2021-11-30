Watch: A young fan gets emotional as Giannis Antetokounmpo gives him his sneakers and his jersey to the fan's sister in a wholesome moment

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to their seventh consecutive victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. While the 2021 Finals MVP made many Bucks fans happy, the night proved to be extra special for one young fan and his sister.

After totaling 26 points and 13 rebounds in the 118-100 victory, Antetokounmpo was on his way down the tunnel before he stopped to give a young fan his sneakers. When he spotted the fan's sister, Antetokounmpo also gave her his jersey. Both items were signed.

The Bucks Twitter handle first uploaded a video showing the wholesome moment between the superstar and the young fan. Moments later, Giannis Antetokounmpo uploaded the same video with the caption "More than a game."

Two nights earlier, after beating the Denver Nuggets 120-109, Antetokounmpo granted the birthday wish of a young fan at Ball Arena, also giving out his sneakers and jersey.

Fans love Antetokounmpo, and he has reciprocated that affection time and time again with his kind gestures. He has also learned a lot from kids as well, most recently how to dunk his Oreos in milk.

How has Giannis Antetokounmpo fared so far this season?

Antetokounmpo ended last season with a bang, leading the Bucks to their second-ever championship, the first in 50 years. He scored 50 points in the series-clinching Game 6 victory to lead the Bucks past the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks (13-8) started the season slowly, but they have picked up the pace. Injuries, including the eight-game absence of Khris Middleton after he tested positive for COVID-19, have played a factor in the early struggles. Although Antetokounmpo played fantastic, he needed help. Middleton's return has coincided with the seven-game streak. The Bucks went 3-5 without him.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are the frontrunners for the MVP award, but J.J. Redick believes Antetokounmpo should be included in that conversation. Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, has been solid as usual and has not shown any signs of Finals fatigue, even with a short offseason.

The Bucks continue to be without Brook Lopez (back), who has been unavailable since playing on opening night against the Brooklyn Nets. To help make up for his absence, Milwaukee signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with DeMarcus Cousins.

Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to fourth in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the Nets (14-6).

The "Greek Freak" is averaging 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 20 games. Although the Bucks still have a long way to go in their quest for back-to-back championships, with Antetokounmpo leading the line, they have a chance.

