Watch: Chris Tucker dances on a Michael Jackson song on Inside the NBA

Chris Tucker is a huge fan of basketball. He has been spotted at many basketball games in the past, including the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The 51-year-old comedian was also in attendance for several games in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Not only was Tucker seen in basketball arenas, but he was also featured on the "Inside the NBA" show. The Atlanta native danced to "Smooth Criminal," one of the most popular songs by Michael Jackson, on the show.

Tucker performed his own version of Jackson's dance from the song, and it didn't look bad at all. The crew of the show had a lot of fun, and the video of Chris Tucker's appearance quickly spread all over social media.

Chris Tucker was on TNT's basketball show during the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets

Chris Tucker joined the "Inside the NBA" crew during the halftime show for the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. This is not the first Suns game the celebrity has attended as he was in attendance for the 2021 NBA Finals.

The amazing crew of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson hummed "Smooth Criminal" while the comedian was dancing to it.

"I don't think we can afford Michael Jackson," Smith said before he and his co-workers started humming the popular song.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Chris Tucker hit his best Michael Jackson impression 🤣🕺🏾 Chris Tucker hit his best Michael Jackson impression 🤣🕺🏾 https://t.co/xORzV6Qv6K

Tucker spoke about dancing onstage at the charity poker tournament during the All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. As soon as O'Neal heard him brag about being a good dancer, he asked him to dance in the studio, which is precisely what happened.

Smith and Tucker attended the Education Reform Now (ERN) poker tournament a few months ago, with the comedian performing his Michael Jackson impersonation for the first time during it. The event took place on Feb. 17 and it was used to promote education.

Tucker is a big fan of the NBA (Image via Getty Images)

Chris Tucker has been a comedian for more than three decades and has made many jokes about Michael Jackson. However, no joke has gone too far as the two were close friends.

Tucker and Jackson were so close that the comedian introduced Jackson during his 30th anniversary celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Considering that Tucker is a big fan of basketball, we will likely see him in a few more games in the 2023 NBA playoffs. His appearance on "Inside the NBA" was a success, so there is a chance that he'll be invited as a guest once again.

