5 NBA stars who had the most expensive divorce settlements: Featuring Michael Jordan, Dwyane Wade and more

Being an NBA player comes with a lot of attention and spotlight. Despite having talent, some basketball players are simply not built for the league and fold under pressure.

Many players have found success in the league, but their careers and lives have collapsed due to some bad decisions. Having a divorce is one of the worst mistakes players can make as settlements usually cost a lot of money.

This article will reveal five of the most expensive divorces in the league. These divorces include some of the greatest basketball players of all time, like Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade's expensive settlement

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are both very famous. The former Miami Heat guard seems to have the perfect life with her and is enjoying his post-retirement life.

However, Wade's first marriage took place in 2002 when he married Siohvaughn Funches, his high school sweetheart. The two divorced in 2010. The basketball superstar ended up paying $5 million in settlements and around $10 million in legal fees.

Michael Jordan and the most expensive NBA divorce

Michael Jordan had the most expensive NBA divorce.

Michael Jordan loves being the best, so it's not surprising that he was part of the most expensive divorce settlement in the history of the league. Jordan's marriage to Juanita Vanoy lasted from 1989 to 2006 but it had a brutal ending.

After their 17-year marriage, Juanita received a $168 million settlement, which is equal to almost $250 million in 2022. Jordan's ex-wife also received his seven-acre mansion in Chicago.

Despite being one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Jordan only made $93.7 million from his NBA contracts.

Shaquille O'Neal's divorce

Shaquille O'Neal wasn't the most loyal husband.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most dominant players in NBA history. During his impressive career, Shaq won four championships.

Unfortunately, his divorce from 2007 left him wounded. The basketball superstar ended up paying $10,000 per month in alimony and the same amount for child support.

If it wasn't for the prenup agreement, Shaunie O'Neal would've gotten much more since the big man admitted that he wasn't loyal to her.

Jason Kidd's brutal divorce

Jason Kidd was even arrested for domestic abuse.

Despite being one of the best playmakers ever, Jason Kidd wasn't exactly the greatest husband. In fact, he was arrested on charges of domestic violence in 2001. Kidd pleaded guilty and had to undergo anger management training.

The couple divorced in 2007 and the details of the settlement are unknown. However, it's safe to assume that Joumana Kidd received a hefty settlement as Kidd was coming off a $18 million contract year.

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian tie knot

Kris Humphries married Kim Kardashian.

While Kris Humphries was a bottom-tier NBA star during his tenure with the Nets, he was best known for marrying Kim Kardashian in August 2011. Unfortunately, the couple filed for divorce only 72 days after getting married.

After a long legal battle, the divorce was finalized in June 2013. Thanks to this short-term marriage, the NBA player lost around $10 million as the wedding was insanely expensive.

