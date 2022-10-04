Which NBA teams did Kim Kardashian's former husband Kris Humphries play for? All you need to know

Kris Humphries is best known for being Kim Kardashian's ex-husband. He also played for nine different teams over a span of 13 NBA seasons. Humphries' last contract was with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017. He officially announced his retirement from the sport in 2019.

During his career, the 6-foot-9 forward carved out a niche for himself as a solid role player. He averaged a double-double twice during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. But for the majority of his career, he was a serviceable backup big.

This article will reveal all of Humphries' former teams. He played in the NBA from 2004 to 2017.

Kris Humphries was on nine different NBA teams

Kris Humphries' NBA career started in Utah when he was selected 14th overall by the Jazz in the 2004 NBA Draft. He spent two years in Salt Lake City, playing only 11.6 minutes per game.

In 2006, the forward was traded to the Toronto Raptors. While he didn't see a major increase in minutes, Humphries established himself as one of the better rebounders in the league.

Kris Humphries had best seasons of his career with the Nets (Image via Getty Images)

The Raptors eventually traded him to the Dallas Mavericks, where the big man appeared in only 25 games. The Mavs ended up trading him to the New Jersey Nets in January 2010. This is where Humphries played the best basketball of his career.

In his second season with the Nets, Humphries averaged 10.0 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He was also very efficient from the field, converting 52.7% of his field goal attempts.

In the 2011-12 season, Humphries was one of the best players on the roster. He averaged 13.8 points, and 11.0 rebounds in 62 games. He was in the starting rotation for every game he played that season.

The forward signed a two-year, $24 million contract extension with the franchise in July 2012. It was also the Nets' first season in Brooklyn after relocating from New Jersey.

Kris Humphries was sent to the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster trade (Image via Getty Images)

In 2013, the Brooklyn Nets decided to make a blockbuster trade and acquire Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce from the Boston Celtics. The trade was completed in July and the Celtics received Kris Humphries, along with four other players.

The big man had a solid tenure with the Celtics, but was sent to the Washington Wizards in a sign-and-trade deal just a year later. After a season-and-a-half in DC, the forward was shipped to Phoenix and then Atlanta.

In his final season in the NBA, Kris Humphries averaged 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Hawks. He signed a contract with the 76ers in September 2017, but was cut before the season even started.

Marriage to Kim Kardashian

Humphries was far from being a superstar, although he did have a few solid seasons with the Nets. Besides basketball, he was also popular for dating and eventually marrying Kim Kardashian, a reality TV star.

The marriage between Humphries and Kardashian did not last long (Image via Getty Images)

The two began dating in October 2010 and got married in August 2011. However, the marriage did not last very long. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after only 72 days of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in June 2013.

