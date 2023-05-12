Watch: Dwight Howard's Instagram post trolls Chris Paul after he lost to Denver Nuggets

Dwight Howard is one of the biggest basketball stars in Taiwan. The former Defensive Player of the Year joined the Taoyuan Leopards last year and has gained a lot of popularity since then.

Despite playing in Asia, the former All-NBA player still follows the NBA. He is well aware that the Denver Nuggets eliminated Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, which is why he trolled the point guard on Instagram.

Howard loves making jokes and didn't waste time making one after Game 6 between Phoenix and Denver. The former NBA superstar posted a meme that shows Paul's quote regarding him playing in Taiwan.

Dwight Howard made fun of Chris Paul's opportunity to finally win a championship

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in NBA history, yet he's never won a championship. The basketball veteran is 38, and his championship window is slowly closing.

Playing alongside Kevin Durant gave Paul a great chance to win it all. However, not even Durant's incredible scoring skills were enough to put the Suns over the Nuggets.

To make things worse, there are rumors of the Suns looking to trade Chris Paul. If they ship him to a lottery team, he'll certainly retire without a ring.

Dwight Howard knows this feeling too well. He dominated the league for more than a decade, yet he couldn't win it all. In the end, the big man joined the LA Lakers and won a ring in 2020.

It wasn't Chris Paul's fault that the Suns were eliminated. He wasn't even on the court in the last four games of the series due to a groin injury. However, this did not stop Dwight Howard from making fun of him and his made-up quote from earlier in the season.

Howard posted a meme reaction to this quote:

"If I don't win the ring with KD, I'm going to Taiwan with Dwight Howard."

Howard won it all with the Lakers in 2020 (Image via Getty Images)

It's important to note that the quote has no credible source. It started circulating online shortly after the Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant and has become very popular since Chris Paul was eliminated from the playoffs.

Paul is certainly too good to join Dwight Howard in Taiwan. Also, he has two more years left on his contract and will make at least $60.8 million by the summer of 2025.

While the point guard won't play overseas, it will be interesting to see where he will end up after this season. The Suns are reportedly looking to move him and may upgrade him to a younger point guard.

