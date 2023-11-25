Watch: Gary Payton II sends Victor Wembanyama’s shot miles out with a ridiculous chase-down block

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II displayed his court sense on the defensive end by negating the shot of San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama with a chase-down block on Friday.

The second-generation player made the impressive play midway into the second quarter of their NBA In-Season Tournament game at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

As Wembanyama was making his move on the break against Moses Moody, Gary Payton II soared from behind to swat the big French man’s shot, sending the ball to the stands to the delight of the hometown crowd:

The game against the Spurs was big for the Warriors as they were trying to stay alive in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Entering the contest, they were holding a 1-1 record in West Group C.

At the break, Golden State had a 59-55 advantage over San Antonio (0-3).

Gary Payton II was yet to score at that point but had two rebounds and the chase-down block on “Wemby” in nine minutes of play. For the season, he is averaging six points, three rebounds and 1.2 steals.

The NBA In-Season Tournament is being implemented for the first time this season to add dimension to the league year. The tournament has a similar format to that of in-season European football tournaments and the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. All 30 NBA teams are competing in games set from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9.

Gary Payton II making Hall-of-Famer father proud

The NBA journey of Gary Payton II did not take off immediately but through perseverance and hard work, he eventually found his niche in the league, particularly with the Golden State Warriors.

It is something that his father, Hall-of-Famer Gary Payton Sr. is very proud of since he always believed that his son has what it takes to have a solid career in the NBA.

The older Payton, who won an NBA title with the Miami Heat in 2006, shared of his son by way of Sports Illustrated:

"Listen, that’s my son. If he doesn’t have talent, then that’s just crazy to me. I’m not really surprised by his talent. His talent is right, I just think he got an opportunity to get to a basketball team that let him show his talent.

"For the first six years, teams weren’t giving him the ability [to show his talent], coaches weren’t giving him the ability [to show his talent], and now I think they feel really silly about the situation, because the Golden State Warriors have given him the opportunity.”

Gary Payton II was undrafted in the 2016 rookie draft. He spent time in the G-League here and there early in his pro career while also having stops in Milwaukee, L.A. Lakers, Washington and Portland.

But it was with Golden State that he really blossomed, playing an integral part on the team, especially on the defensive end. He was part of the Warriors squad that won it all in 2022.