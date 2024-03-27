WATCH: Hawks superfan Boosie Badazz comically shouts out Luka Doncic for coincidental 73 fish-catch career high

American rapper and Atlanta Hawks superfan Boosie Badazz celebrated his record fish catch by giving a shoutout to Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and making a reference to his career-high 73 points.

In a video posted on X by the user named @Glenjr1988, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper can be seen counting his record fish catch, numbering to 73, and comically blurting the name of 'The Don' to highlight it. Boosie can be heard saying:

"Luka, n***ga! Career-high, career-high. Luka Doncic and I got Luka Doncic jersey when he hit 73 [points]. Don't play with me, man... We gotta get it, man... I've got nothin' to say. It shows."

Luka Doncic hit a career-high 73 points in their 148-143 road victory over the Hawks on Jan. 26. The five-time NBA All-Star shot an efficient 75.8% (25-of-33) clip from the floor and 61.5% (8-of-13) from three. He also had 10 rebounds and seven assists in 45 minutes.

The scoring feat ended up tied for the fourth-most scored in a game in league history, tying the record set by David Thompson of the Denver Nuggets in April 1978. It topped his previous career-high of 60.

Luka Doncic's impressive show in Mavericks win over Kings

The Dallas Mavericks steamrolled to their fifth straight victory on Tuesday, defeating the Sacramento Kings, 132-96, with Luka Doncic leading his team to the win.

Dallas (43-29) moved back inside the top six in the playoff race in the Western Conference with its win over Sacramento. It is a full game ahead of the Kings (42-30) and the Phoenix Suns (42-30) for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot.

Doncic recorded a double-double of 28 points and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes of play. He also had six assists while going 10-of-18 (55.6%) from the floor and 4-of-8 (50%) from three in the all-important victory.

He was ably supported by Kyrie Irving, who had 24 points and eight assists, with Tim Hardaway Jr. and PJ Washington adding 22 and 14 points, respectively.

In a post-game interview following their victory over the Kings, Jason Kidd spoke about the impact that Luka Doncic had in the game that helped them score the win. He said, by way of Sports Illustrated:

"I thought Luka, our leader, set the tone early. He came out aggressive."

While happy with another win, Doncic said work continues for them as they try to secure their place for an outright playoff spot, saying in the on-court postgame interview:

"We gotta go game by game. Tonight was really a tough game, especially in a back-to-back... Even have another one come but we gotta go game by game."

The Mavericks play the Kings again on Friday, the third in their five-game road swing.