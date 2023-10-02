LeBron James and his basketball IQ have become a legend in the NBA. If anything that has helped the King to reach Mount Rushmore of basketball, it would definitely be his knowledge of the game. During the LA Lakers' media day on Monday, the four-time NBA champion also showed that he's a basketball historian.

Allie Cilfton, a studio host for the Lakers and the Lakeshow Podcast, challenged LeBron with basketball trivia during the media day interaction. She asked him if he knew the names of the other players who had played 21 seasons.

It didn’t take long for the 19-time All-Star to name the four players with 21 seasons, although it took a bit longer for him for the fifth name, the one with the most seasons in league history. He quickly listed Kevin Willis, Robert Parish, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Garnett. However, after a bit of struggle, he named Vince Carter, the player with the highest number of seasons (22) to his credit.

Can LeBron James and Anthony Davis duo win the 2023-24 NBA title?

The last time LeBron James won the NBA championship was in 2020. During the Lakers’ title season, Anthony Davis played like one of the league's best players. However, since then James has been getting older every day and Davis has struggled with constant injury problems.

In the latest videos released from the Lakers' camp, the hope for a bigger and better season for Anthony Davis and the Lakers has been growing. The eight-time All-Star has been in the gym this offseason.

Moreover, the Lakers also had perhaps the best offseason in a long time. They have added valuable players like Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood and Taurean Prince.

LeBron James is still one of the best when it comes to manipulating the offense and controlling the rhythm of the game. At this age, he knows when to become the scorer and when to become the floor general to increase Davis’ production. There is no doubt that he is going to elevate other players in his presence and that is his biggest asset.

Quick reminder, last season, with a team worse than this and James injured, the Lakers made it to the WCF. If Davis remains healthy there is a high chance that they might come out of the West.