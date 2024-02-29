Watch: Ja Morant laughs after Rudy Gobert airballs free throw during Grizzlies-Timberwolves game

Injured Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant could not contain his laughter after witnessing Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert airball a free-throw shot in their game on Wednesday in Minnesota.

The incident took place at the 9:21 mark of the second quarter with the Grizzlies up by one, 34-33. Gobert, who is a 64.2% FT shooter this season, lined up to shoot his free throw, but his shot failed to even hit the rim, sending the ball automatically to Memphis.

As the Minnesota center airballed the shot, Morant could be seen laughing at it and then talking to his teammates on the Grizzlies bench.

Ja Morant was shelved for the rest of the season after undergoing right shoulder surgery. He was limited to just nine games this year after serving a lengthy league-imposed 25-game suspension for off-court issues last season.

In the games he played, the Grizzlies went 6-3, with the 24-year-old star averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 35.3 minutes.

Heading into the matchup against the West-leading Minnesota (41-17) on Wednesday, Memphis (20-38) lost back-to-back games. The Grizzlies were holding a 67-63 lead over the Timberwolves at the 6:40 mark of the third quarter of the game.

Ja Morant was excited to play for Grizzlies again before season-ending shoulder surgery

Right before his season-ending shoulder surgery, Ja Morant was pumped to be playing again for the Memphis Grizzlies after missing considerable time because of his league-imposed suspension for off-court issues last season.

The two-time NBA All-Star guard was limited to only nine games this season, missing the early part of his team’s campaign to serve his 25-game suspension. He later injured his right shoulder (labral tear) in a training session, leading him to be shut down for the remainder of the year to undergo surgery.

But during his limited time on the court, Ja Morant was excited to be back doing what he loves, armed with the lessons, he said, from the time he was away from the game.

He shared his feelings to TNT in a postgame interview following his return to action on Dec. 19, where he scored the game-winning basket in their 115-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans:

"I'm a dog. I'm a dog, I put work in. I've been putting work in. I ain't played a game in eight months, had a lot of time to learn, myself. Lot of hard days where I went through it.

"Basketball is my life, what I love. Therapeutic for me. I'm just excited to be back."

Morant, who was selected No. 2 by the Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA rookie draft, is expected to be ready come the 2024-25 season.