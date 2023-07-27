Watch: LeBron James hilariously pounces on and hugs fan who made $75,000 shot in 2013

Away from the cameras, NBA superstars like LeBron James hit half-court shots all the time. Whether in practice or after games, they are often successful in hitting such shots. What about the fans, though?

Back in 2013, LeBron was leaping onto a fan who just sank a half-court shot as part of a halftime contest. This fan was fifty-year-old computer technician Michael Drysch from McHenry, Ill. Drysch was chosen for a hook shot from half-court with a chance to win $75,000.

The contest in which Drysch managed to sink the shot is staged by one of LeBron James' sponsors, Carmex. As well as the fan receiving $75,000, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an organization that provides after-school programs for young people, received the same amount.

The fan's night was topped off when LeBron James raced onto the court to tackle him with a bear hug. The pair ended up in a heap on the floor before James pulled the stunned Drysch to his feet again.

Drysch ended up winning $75,000 for the shot, and James later told ESPN he thought it wasn't possible:

"That was awesome, man. I was excited for him. When he wound up like that, I was like, 'Oh no, there's no way.' And then when I saw it in the air, I was like, 'Oh, that's got a chance.' I was happy to be a part of that. When it dropped, that was awesome. I would have probably air-balled that one in that situation.

Drysch was also delighted:

"It's a great way to meet somebody like that. I had no idea he was coming over to me like that. That was amazing. What a great feeling to experience something like this."

Even Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was surprised by James' reaction.

“I heard the eruption, and I turned and I saw LeBron absolutely tackle him,” Spoelstra said. "I had no idea what was going on. That fan, while he’ll love the $75,000, having that on video — LeBron James tackling you at half court in front of 20,000 — I think will be the longer-lasting memory.”

LeBron James' desire to help the community goes far beyond basketball

LeBron James is obviously one of the most talented basketball players of all time. He's also a great dad, a committed husband, and is focused on creating a legacy outside of basketball.

LeBron is still showing tremendous enthusiasm for his various off-court projects and organizations.

The founder of the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio is dedicated to social organization and community engagement.

No matter if LeBron James will claim another title, he has cemented himself as one of the best players of all time both on and off the court.

