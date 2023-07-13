Watch: Michael Jordan joins Travis Scott's teaser for "Utopia" 

Michael Jordan is one of the most renowned NBA players in history, and other players, celebrities, artists and media personnel still want to work or collaborate with him.

When it comes to artists, rapper Travis Scott has his upcoming album "Utopia" nearing its release. He has included Jordan in the promotional rollout of the album in a video.

Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_ Travis Scott got Michael Jordan in the Utopia rollout Travis Scott got Michael Jordan in the Utopia rollout https://t.co/uERATtuzjW

The video showcased Jordan talking to Scott through a video call as he mentions his appreciation for Scott's project. The video also included the Jordan Brand logo at the end, which gives the impression of a collaboration between Scott and the shoe brand.

Travis Scott already has numerous shoes under the Jordan shoe brand such as the Air Jordan 1 High and the Air Jordan IV Cactus Jack, to only name a few. Scott has worked with Michael Jordan under his shoe brand for eight shoes.

When it comes to their collaborations, Michael Jordan also gave his blessing to Scott to film his music video for his song "Franchise" inside Jordan's mansion. The music video combined scenes from Jordan's "The Last Dance" documentary while blending the video with Scott's artistic vision.

With Michael Jordan's inclusion in the promotional rollout, what is Travis Scott's "Utopia?"

"Utopia" is Travis Scott's fourth solo album which is scheduled to be released on July 28 under Cactus Jack Records and Epic Records.

It is one of the most highly-anticipated albums as Scott has garnered a huge fanbase ever since his earlier mixtape record "Days Before Rodeo" and his debut album "Rodeo." He is often regarded as one of the prominent figures in the trap rap genre and has released three solo studio albums before "Utopia."

Recording and production of the album started in 2019, a year after he released his third solo studio album, "Astroworld."

Travis Scott's "Astroworld" received numerous positive reviews from critics and won Album of the Year in the BET Hip Hop Awards. The album also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 537,000 album units. During its first week of release, the album garnered 349.43 million streams.

With three-million album units, Scott's "Astroworld" was certified triple platinum as it was given by the Recording Industry Association of America.

With his fourth album nearing its release, fans can expect huge numbers once again to go in Scott's favor with the anticipation continuing to build.

