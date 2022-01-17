Watch: Michael Jordan puts on a show for the ages as he drops a 64-point performance against Orlando Magic, on this day 28 years ago

Michael Jordan has embarrassed several opponents throughout his career and one of the teams that felt his wrath was the Orlando Magic in 1993. Jordan erupted for 64 points against Shaquille O'Neal and co. but unfortunately, it wasn't enough as he couldn't carry his team to victory. Despite his gargantuan performance, the Chicago Bulls lost the clash 128-124 in an overtime showdown.

It was Shaquille O'Neal's rookie season, and the 20-year-old put up 29 points on 11-18 (61.1%) shooting. He was a monster on the glass, grabbing 24 rebounds along with 5 blocks in 50 minutes of action.

Jordan's 64-point performance was not enough because his teammates, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, shot less than 45% from the floor while registering less than 20 points each. Jordan dropped his total while shooting 27-49 (55.1%) while making nine of his 11 free throw attempts. He also grabbed six rebounds, one assist along with five steals while turning the ball over just twice in 47 minutes.

Michael Jordan has had five 60-point games in his career

Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls [Source: FOX News]

Michael Jordan's playoff career-high 63 points were also in a loss. He did so against the Larry Bird-led Boston Celtics and established himself in the NBA as a force to be reckoned with. Bird said after the game:

"I think he is God disguised as Michael Jordan"

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Michael Jordan's 60-point games



1986: 63 PTS (22-41 FG, 0-0 3PT) *

1987: 61 PTS (22-39 FG, 0-0 3PT)

1987: 61 PTS (22-38 FG, 0-3 3PT)

1990: 69 PTS (23-37 FG, 2-6 3PT)

1993: 64 PTS (27-49 FG, 1-5 3PT)



Jordan's career-high was his best masterclass, though. He erupted for 69 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 28th, 1990 and he put on a show that no other performance has been able to beat. In terms of game score, that performance is by far the best game any player has had in NBA history.

Game score was developed to give a rough estimate of a player's productivity for a single game. Jordan had a game score of 64.60, higher than Kobe Bryant's 81-point outburst in 2006. This stat was introduced in 1983 so games prior to that game weren't included, such as Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game.

Jordan dropped 69 on 23-37 shooting from the field while making 21-23 free throws and 2-6 from downtown. He also grabbed 18 rebounds and four steals while dishing out six assists and registering a block in 50 minutes of action.

Edited by David Nyland