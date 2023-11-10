WATCH: Nikola Jokic's $53,380 Rolex Daytona on fleek as he mocks camerawoman who fell during press conference

Two-time NBA most valuable player Nikola Jokic is a known watch collector. His watches are a staple for his game-day attire, be they at home or on the road.

‘The Joker’ recently showcased, albeit unwittingly, one of those in his collection during a postgame press conference.

While hilariously reacting to a funny incident that saw a camerawoman fall off her chair, Nikola Jokic got to flex his Rolex Daytona watch as he gathered himself.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The cost of a Rolex Daytona watch is placed at around $53,380.

Apart from Rolex watches, Jokic’s collection reportedly includes Patek Philippe, IWC and Breitling time pieces.

While he keeps it sleek with his watch collection, the 28-year-old Serbian superstar remains smooth on the basketball court, in leading the defending champions, Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic is once again top-notch with his all-around ways for the Northwest Division-leading Nuggets (8-1). The nine-year NBA veteran is averaging a near triple double of 29.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes.

Denver is currently on a four-game winning streak, with its most recent win at the expense of the Golden State Warriors, 108-105, on Wednesday. Jokic finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Next for the Nuggets is a showdown against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Nikola Jokic believes Nuggets can repeat as champions

The 2022-23 NBA champions Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic looks to help the Denver Nuggets repeat as NBA champions and believes they have a good chance of accomplishing it.

At their media day prior to the start of preseason training, ‘The Joker’ shared that they are still in a good position to repeat despite changes in the roster.

Jokic said:

"Just to win as much games as possible and try to have fun during that period. Go get the opportunity to win another one. Probably that's going to be the next step for us.”

"Like Jamal [Murray] said, like why not win again?" Jokic added.

The Nuggets had a scintillating run to the title last season. They finished the regular season with the best record at 53-29 to earn the top seed and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs out West.

In the West playoffs, they went 12-3, highlighted by a 4-0 sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals, to make it to the NBA Finals.

In the Big Dance, Denver defeated the Miami Heat in five games to finally win its first-ever NBA title. In the finals, Jokic averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists.