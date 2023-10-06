Watch: Rui Hachimura invents his 'samurai' 3-point celebration ahead of new NBA season

LA Lakers player Rui Hachimura, who hails from Japan and is proud of his Japanese heritage, recently showed his newly invented 3-point celebration.

As Hachimura, who has previously showcased his Japanese appreciation with his clothing and customized shoes, walked towards the locker room, a person asked him to show his 3-point celebration. He made a gesture with his three fingers like a samurai taking his sword out of his scabbard and making two swings, imitating a samurai maneuvering his sword.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hachimura could be one of the primary factors in the success of the Lakers this season. The 6-foot-8 player can play in the paint and has the ability to shoot long-range shots as well. He was one of the key factors in the Lakers’ success in the 2022-23 postseason. It remains to be seen how Davin Ham and the Lakers will utilize their big man with multiple role players on the roster.

The Lakers player has paid tribute to his heritage by donning a limited printed kimono series adding to his samurai collection. Hachimura is also a signatory of Jordan Brand. The brand recently released Rui’s “Black Samurai” Jordan 8s and 36s, flaunting his Japanese heritage. The shoe has graphics drawn on the upper with cranes and blooming cherries drawn in traditional Japanese style.

LeBron James says Rui Hachimura tagged along with him in the summer for practice

When it comes to LeBron James, he is in a class of his own. The King is the mastermind of the court, and any player is sure to pick his mind just by playing alongside him. Rui Hachimura took it to another level and spent the summer offseason training with the four-time NBA champion.

Expand Tweet

Peter Dewey recently tweeted that LeBron revealed that Rui Hachimura was the only player who tagged along with him this summer. Moreover, James also said that the young star also took a few trips with him on the road to practice with him.

It is certainly great news for the Lakers as they begin their 2023-24 season. Hachimura is definitely one of the spearheads of the Lakers attack this season.

Last season, Rui was traded to the Lakers from the Washington Wizards and played 33 regular season games. With this season's roster, the Lakers are hoping to make it to the NBA Finals and win it all.