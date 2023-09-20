Watch: Steph Curry once locked horns with Serena Williams in table tennis game as part of commercial

Steph Curry and Serena Williams once played a game of table tennis for a commercial for Chase back in 2017. Chase is a subsidiary bank of JPMorgan Chase which also owns the naming rights for the Golden State Warriors newly-built arena in San Francisco, the Chase Center.

In the video below, Curry entered a dressing room with Williams on the phone. The Warriors superstar picked up a table tennis racket and ball, with Williams doing the same thing and the two played a game. Curry got the first point and bragged about it.

Williams, who has 23 tennis Grand Slam championships, put her game face on and got back at Curry. It led to a lamp and a starlight getting broken. As pointed out, it was a commercial for Chase about online banking. Curry and Williams paid off the damages from their game by using the company's Chase QuickPay app.

In an interview with Chase Media Center, Steph Curry discussed shooting the commercial with Serena Williams. Curry felt that he was at a disadvantage because Williams was a tennis player. He requested a basketball hoop for their next ad together.

"Working with Serena to film this spot was awesome," Curry said. "I had a great time. I think she has a slight competitive advantage in table tennis' so I'm going to petition the Chase team for Pop-a-Shot next time."

On the other hand, Williams liked the competitiveness that Curry showed during filming. They both love challenges and it's one of the reasons they accomplished a lot in their respective sport.

"It was great that Chase was able to bring Stephen and I together for the shoot," Williams said. "We're both very competitive no matter the sport, so we had a lot of fun with the filming."

Steph Curry excels in other sports

Steph Curry at the American Century Championship

Steph Curry remains one of the best players in the NBA, an impactful player for the Golden State Warriors. Curry is also the greatest shooter of all time and the record for most 3-point shots made would likely be unbreakable once he retires.

In addition to basketball, the four-time NBA champ excelled in other sports growing up in North Carolina. He played floor hockey, indoor soccer and volleyball when he was in high school but basketball was his first love. He also loved golf and continues to play it in the offseason.

Curry won the 2023 American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament held annually at Lake Tahoe in Nevada. He is considered a scratch golfer, a type of player who scores par or better in a course.

