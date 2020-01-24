[WATCH] Trae Young gets emotional after being named as NBA All-Star starter

Trae Young received his first NBA All-Star selection earlier today

The starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game were due to be revealed earlier today at 7 PM ET and with only three games being played across the entire association today, most hopefuls were glued to their TV sets, expecting to add another feather to their respective caps.

One such player was Atlanta Hawks' point guard Trae Young, who was watching this announcement with his mother. When he did in fact see his name pop up on the big screen in front of him, he could be seen tearing up a little while soaking in the moment as can be seen below.

Trae Young's prowess despite Atlanta's mediocrity

Young has effected a monumental rise in his production from his already impressive rookie numbers last season and is currently averaging 29.2 points, 8.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 campaign. He is also one of the most fun guards to watch in the league given his ability to shoot from deep and his crafty dribbles.

Young's deftness has not really translated into team wins, with the Hawks having the second-worst record in the NBA right now, winning 11 and losing 34 of all the games they've played so far this season. However, the 21-year-old guard from Oklahoma University most certainly deserves his selection and was also the highest voted guard in the East as per the last voting returns.