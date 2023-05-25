Kendrick Perkins is not exactly known for his great analysis. The former NBA player has had many bad takes in the past and he also had zero faith in the Denver Nuggets in the postseason.
Right before the 2023 NBA Playoffs started, Perkins voiced his concern over the Nuggets.
"Think about the duos in the Western Conference. You think about KD and D-Book, think about LeBron and AD, Steph and Klay," Perkins said in April. "Would you pick Murray and Jokic over any one of those duos? I wouldn't, and that's why I can't have faith in them."
A month and a half later, the only remaining duo in the West is the duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. They've been fantastic and had no trouble beating LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the Western Conference Finals.
NBA fans made fun of Kendrick Perkins for his hot take
The Denver Nuggets swept the LA Lakers in the conference finals, advancing to their first NBA Finals. They will meet either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics in the final round and are favorites to win it all.
Kendrick Perkins' hot take from April hasn't aged well. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray turned out to be the most dominant duo in the West, and no one has stopped them yet.
NBA fans had many reactions to Perkins' bad take, and some Lakers fans have even reacted to it.
One basketball fan even said that it would take days to report all of Kendrick Perkins' bad takes.
Some Twitter users trolled Perkins for not watching Murray.
The Denver Nuggets combo guard has been fantastic this season and deserves a lot more credit.
Kendrick Perkins wasn't exactly a superstar in the NBA. He was a below-average player, but many fans believe that he's an even worse analyst.
Just because he played basketball, it doesn't mean that he has a lot of knowledge about it, some social media users stated.
Basketball is just more than a 2v2 game. Role players are important, as well as coaches and benches.
Some NBA fans believe that the former big man is always wrong.
The Nuggets have certainly met their expectations and will have a chance to win it all in just a couple of weeks. Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals will be played on Thursday.
Kendrick Perkins was certainly wrong about the Nuggets before the playoffs began. However, it will be interesting to see if he changes his mind and has more faith in them in the final stage of the postseason.