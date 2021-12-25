“We are going to battle 20,000 fans, too” – Reggie Miller on comparisons with Trae Young, and the mentality needed to play in arenas like Madison Square Garden

Since last year's first-round playoff series between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young has been public enemy No. 1 in Madison Square Garden. Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who was hated by Knicks fans while playing for the Indiana Pacers, shared some of his wisdom on the situation, because he has been in Young’s shoes before.

Young is a very confident player and was put on full display as the Hawks beat the Knicks in the first round of last year's playoffs 4-1. Two of the Hawks' victories came at MSG, including a close-out Game 5, in which Trae Young had 36 points to end the Knicks' season. Young led the game in points in every game at MSG and often let the fans know it, shushing the crowd and taunting them.

Reggie Miller, similarly, had his own interactions with Knicks fans in the Garden, most memorably making a choking symbol in the direction of Knicks superfan Spike Lee. The picture is one of the most indelible images from Miller’s career, as one of the league's best showmen and trash-talkers.

In an article in The Athletic, Miller reflected on his battles with Knicks fans and Young’s recent encounters and any future ones to come. Miller said:

“Trae is built like me — just six or seven inches shorter. He has broad shoulders where we feel like not only can we carry our team, but we are going to battle 20,000 fans, too. That’s the mentality you have to have when you enter The Garden.”

The Garden is one of the NBA’s special arenas for home and away players. Young has made it his own and has proven he can already battle with the fans like previous greats. Every time he steps on the court in MSG, he can put on a show, and the fans will likely have some voice in the game.

Trae Young versus the Knicks on Christmas Day

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young with the ball

Christmas Day is all about love and spending time with your family and loved ones. However, the NBA had a different idea for Trae Young, setting him up to play in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. Knicks fans obviously do not like Young, and the game would make for great television.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (H&S protocols) is not expected to be cleared in time for the Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, league sources tell @YahooSports Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (H&S protocols) is not expected to be cleared in time for the Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, league sources tell @YahooSports.

However, Young may not be available for the Christmas Day game as he has entered into health and safety protocols and is not likely to be cleared in time. His absence could be a massive hit to NBA ratings on the holiday and keep an entertaining game from NBA fans.

The Hawks and Knicks have yet to play each other this season and will play in Atlanta on Jan. 15. The next time Young will play in front of fans in New York will be March 22.

Hopefully, Trae Young will be available for that game. That game could be even more exciting and lively, considering Knicks fans likely won't get to berate Young on Christmas Day. They will have to save it all until March 22.

