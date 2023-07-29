"We just saw sharks": Nike designer was once in awe of Kobe Bryant's fearlessness when diving into open water

We all know that the late Kobe Bryant was all about toughness on the court, as he proved over his 20-year NBA career (1996-2016), but hopping into the deep blue sea requires an entirely different temperament.

The Lakers and NBA legend showed he was tough off the floor as well, when he decided to jump in the sea, even though sharks were hanging around his boat.

The incident took place several years ago, when Kobe Bryant, accompanied by Eric Avar from Nike, decided to go for an impromptu swim in waters patrolled by large pelagic fish, including friendly whales and man-eating sharks.

Despite watching sharks hang around the boat, Bryant was not afraid of them and decided to jump, in a move that truly shocked Avar. Daniel Buerge from Lakers Nation wrote:

"Avar witnessed Kobe Bryant’s alpha male personality firsthand on a deep sea fishing trip about 60 miles from Newport, California. There are sharks, whales, dolphins all around, and he’s like, ‘If I jump, will you jump?’ I’m like, ‘Dude, we just saw sharks.’ He says, ‘Come on.’

"No sooner do I say okay, he takes off his shirt and jumps. I literally grab my camera, and got this shot just in time."

Kobe Bryant was just brash enough to test the odds for the sake of a refreshing splash in the ocean. Fortunately for him, sharks didn't approach him and he returned home safe.

Kobe Bryant and the "Mamba Mentality"

Utah Jazz v LA Lakers

In California coast, there have been sightings of great white sharks and fatal shark attacks, but Bryant never paid attention to such incidents and was not afraid of sharks.

As a matter of fact, he was brash enough to swim with great white sharks ahead of every NBA season to prepare mentally for games. This is what he called the “Mamba Mentality.”

A few years before his retirement, Kobe Bryant sent a video of him swimming with great white sharks to his long time friend and former NBA player Corey Maggette, in an effort to encourage him to do the same. Kobe said:

“Hey if you want to get some of this Mamba, you should swim with the sharks.”

Maggette never followed his advice, as this was way out of his league, but this was how Kobe Bryant lived his life on and off the court. To the limit.

He lived the Mamba mentality, which is about making the most out of your days and pursuing your goals, by all means necessary and without excuses.

As Bryant used to say, play every ball as it is your last because it might as well be your last. Make every shot count, there is no room for excuses.

On the court, Kobe Bryant became one of the best NBA players of all-time. A five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, 18-time All-Star, 2008 NBA MVP and two-time Olympic Gold medalist, he did everything for the game of basketball.

Outside of it, he lived his life in the same tough way and feared nothing. Unfortunately, he and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

