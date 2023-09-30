"We’ll just say dinners": Gabe Vincent hints that LeBron James' Lakers minicamp featured a little more than workouts

LeBron James recently held his annual minicamp before the official start of training camp, with every member of the LA Lakers roster in attendance. That includes recently-signed point guard Gabe Vincent, who played for the Miami Heat from 2020 to 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Vincent shared his experience in James' minicamp in San Diego. He explained that it was more about working together on the court, with a little off-court action to improve the team's chemistry.

"It went well. It was good to get everything in the same building and get a little jumpstart," Vincent said. "It's about the times we got together on the court. We had some dinners and did some things off the court to try to bring the team closer together bit by bit.

"But it was great to get everyone in the same building and compete a little bit and work on our games. It was fun."

Medina followed it up by asking what the Lakers did to strengthen their bond as a team in addition to dinners. However, Vincent was not going to spill their secrets to the public:

"Dinners (laughs). We'll just say dinners (laughs)."

The LA Lakers are coming off a bounce-back season despite finishing seventh in the regular season standings. The Lakers reached the Western Conference finals and were eliminated by the eventual champions Denver Nuggets in four games. LeBron James hinted about retirement, but it was just all talk and he's ready for his 21st NBA season.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka did his magic in the offseason and signed several free agents to improve the team's depth. Pelinka added players such as Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince and Christian Wood.

Vincent will be the Lakers' backup point guard after head coach Darvin Ham revealed on the team's media news conference on Thursday that D'Angelo Russell will be the starter. The former Miami Heat guard is coming off the best season of his career, including in the playoffs.

Austin Reaves spills some details on LeBron James' minicamp

Austin Reaves and LeBron James (Photo: LeBron James/Instagram)

According to Austin Reaves, the LA Lakers had a perfect attendance in LeBron James' minicamp in San Diego. The Lakers coaches were also there, but the camp was all about the players and building chemistry.

"It was 100% attendance, everybody was there, everybody was active and everybody looked good," Reaves told ESPN. "We did a lot of shooting competition stuff. AD is shooting the ball really well right now, that’s something that I’ve tried to get him to do more is shoot it because if he does that at a decent level, which he can because in the bubble year, he shot it really well, but literally you can’t guard him."

