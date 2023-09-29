"You have been with 2 guys?" - Shannon Sharpe gives refreshingly progressive takes following viral Brittany Renner body count clip

Shannon Sharpe's interview with social media personality Brittany Renner went viral due to her confession about her body count. Renner, who has a child with Charlotte Hornets big man P.J. Washington, recently claimed sleeping with 35 guys, prompting a flurry of responses.

On the "Nightcap with Unc and Ocho," Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco discussed Renner's comments about her sex life. "Unc Shannon" gave a progressive take on the remarks and explained that people would still be surprised if a woman has only been with two guys.

"In a man's eye, if you've been with two, 'Oh, man! You've been with two guys?! Who raised you?!'" Sharpe said.

Chad Ochocinco agreed with Shannon Sharpe and explained his side and why he understood the need for Brittany Renner to share personal information with the public.

Ochocinco, who has eight children with multiple women, has no problem with a woman's past.

"I'm just speaking for me, I don't know how other men feel," Ochocinco said. "Personally, I have no problem with your past. I have no problem. Shannon, when you eat your food, you want your sh*t seasoned, don't you?"

Regardless of what Sharpe and Ochocino thought about Renner's comments, the internet remains divided.

Others have no problem with the social media star's online presence, while some are baffled why people like Sharpe are giving her a platform.

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Denver Broncos loss to the Miami Dolphins

Shannon Sharpe (Photo: Broncos.com)

Shannon Sharpe is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

He played most of his career with the Denver Broncos, winning the 1997 and 1998 Super Bowl titles. He won a third Super Bowl championship in 2000 with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Broncos still hold a special place in Sharpe's heart, but their recent defeat to the Miami Dolphins was too much to bear. "Unc Shannon" reacted to the embarrassing 70-20 loss on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Broncos country, I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed by this PATHETIC F’ING EFFORT by our Broncos. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. 2 give up 70 pts in a NFL GM with a 300 hundred yd passer 150 yd receiver, a 200 yd rusher in the same gm is "UNCONSCIONABLE," Sharpe wrote.

To exacerbate matters for the Broncos, the Dolphins' coach was a former ball boy and coaching intern in Denver in 2005.

Mike McDaniel was a long-time assistant of Shanahan and one of many NFL coaches under his coaching tree. The Broncos didn't even interview McDaniel when their coaching position became vacant.

