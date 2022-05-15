“We’ve only seen 1 physical specimen like Bron, Shaq was even f*****g bigger” - Richard Jefferson believes there’s no question Shaquille O'Neal will dominate 3-time All-Star

Shaquille O'Neal had a back and forth on social media with Rudy Gobert after the former said he would dominate Gobert in his prime. Former NBA player Richard Jefferson also shares the same viewpoint, despite acknowledging the Utah Jazz big man's talent.

After Shaq's statement, Rudy said he would lock down Shaq, further explaining that his mindset is never to back down from a challenge. His response prompted a reply from the four-time NBA champion. Shaq said:

"You know what, Rudy? Let me tell you something. I respect that. I do. That's how you're supposed to think. A lot of times when I throw jabs people think it's hate or whatever. But really, I'm just challenging them."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



responds to Rudy Gobert's IG comment



Tap in live to the B/R app now "I respect that." @SHAQ responds to Rudy Gobert's IG commentTap in live to the B/R app now br.app.link/GFbybecrTpb "I respect that." @SHAQ responds to Rudy Gobert's IG comment 👀Tap in live to the B/R app now br.app.link/GFbybecrTpb https://t.co/gMB0v7GWsn

On the latest episode of the Road Trippin' podcast, Allie Clifton asked Jefferson to weigh in on the topic, and without thinking twice, he emphatically agreed that Shaq would dominate Gobert.

(From 54:25)

"He will dominate Rudy Gobert. You know, Rudy, I love you, bro. Rudy is a bad man. No. Shaq will dominate anybody. He's not lying. You put Shaq prime, end of prime, beginning of prime, he dominates everyone. No different than there's only one physical specimen like Giannis (Anteotokounmpo), just like we've only seen one physical specimen like Bron (LeBron James). Shaq was even f*****g bigger. Let's not lie."

"This is what I'll give Rudy. Rudy would do as good as anybody on the defensive end. That's the best I'll give him."

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are also great examples of players who are physically imposing. While Shaq was bigger, their speed and athleticism make up for what they lack in size.

Shaquille O'Neal was unguardable for most of his career

Orlando Magic v Miami Heat

In the paint, there is no other player in league history that was as dominant as Shaquille O'Neal. Perhaps the only time Diesel was outplayed was in his third season. He helped the Orlando Magic reach the NBA Finals, but was no match for the great Hakeem Olajuwon.

Following that, it is difficult to pick a matchup that Shaq did not win. Jefferson pointed out that he was getting players paid as teams had to sign several bigs to keep up with Shaq.

"Shaq made it so you had to carry two to three bigs on your roster just to have enough fouls. Because it was impossible to guard him without fouling. And he would try to wrap him up to make him shoot his free throws, so you were always in foul trouble."

"So, you had to carry two three bigs on your roster. Shaq made people get paid."

The Hack-a-Shaq was prevalent during his time as that was one of the surefire ways to limit his points. The former MVP shot 52.7% from the free-throw line in his career.

Edited by Windy Goodloe