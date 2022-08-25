"Welp, Westbrook for sure getting traded now", "You just never learn, do you?" - Fans react strongly to LeBron James voicing his support for heavily criticised teammate

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James put out a tweet in support of teammate Russell Westbrook. After facing difficulties in adjusting to the roster last season, Westbrook is in need of a strong comeback season.

LeBron's message was in response to a tweet that called for Westbrook not to be disrespected as the vitriol was getting too much. The four-time champion said he is eagerly waiting for Westbrook to "go off" in the upcoming season.

"Can't wait for him to go off this season!!" James wrote.

Westbrook endured one of his worst seasons last year. Anthony Davis battled injuries for most of the season, and LeBron James had his share of injuries, too. Even when the three were on the floor together, Westbrook's poor shooting and turnovers became reasons for concern.

After LeBron James' recent show of support for Westbrook, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

"whenever Bron says something good about a player 98% of the time they usually get traded," one fan wrote.

Wavy🌊 @vladdwavy @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend whenever Bron says something good about a player 98% of the time they usually get traded @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend whenever Bron says something good about a player 98% of the time they usually get traded

"Translation: Can’t wait for him to go off next season ON ANOTHER TEAM," one fan wrote.

Will-I-Am @Wi11Vasquez @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend Translation: Can’t wait for him to go off next season ON ANOTHER TEAM @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend Translation: Can’t wait for him to go off next season ON ANOTHER TEAM 😂

Kere 🌸 @dulcisnaya . I hope he goes go off on another team not named the Lakers LeBron James @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend Can't wait for him to go off this season!! 🤫 @CuffsTheLegend Can't wait for him to go off this season!! 🤫 Be serious Bron. I hope he goes go off on another team not named the Lakers twitter.com/kingjames/stat… Be serious Bron 😩😔. I hope he goes go off on another team not named the Lakers twitter.com/kingjames/stat…

"lol, and there goes the season just like last years tweet 'you keep talkin about me and my squad...'" another fan wrote.

Darren @Dmonyayy @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend lol, and there goes the season just like last years tweet "you keep talkin about me and my squad..." @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend lol, and there goes the season just like last years tweet "you keep talkin about me and my squad..."

"LeGM says go off but he really means "go off" to another team. Can't wait for russ to be out by the end of the week," one fan said.

AJ browns burner @JoelMVPiid_ @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend LeGM says go off but he really means "go off" to another team. Cant wait for russ to be out by the end of the week @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend LeGM says go off but he really means "go off" to another team. Cant wait for russ to be out by the end of the week

Why did it not work between LeBron James and Russell Westbrook last season?

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors.

During the 2021-22 NBA season, the LA Lakers looked lethargic, disharmonious and lacked chemistry. There were always doubts whether Russell Westbrook would fit in next to LeBron James. Westbrook is a ball-dominant player, and with LeBron already dominating possession, their pairing never really matched.

Also, at this point in his career, LeBron no longer plays defense the way he did in his younger days. Westbrook's defensive liabilities have been well documented, too. With the two on the floor and an ailing Anthony Davis on the bench, defense became a serious concern for the team.

Davis is considered one of the best defenders in the game. Davis' return to health, along with the addition of Patrick Beverley, will address some of LA's defensive concerns.

If the Lakers are to be a legitimate contender next season, a lot of things need to go their way. The return of Davis and the trade for Beverley are just parts of a bigger puzzle. For starters, Russell Westbrook needs to decrease his turnover ratio and improve his shooting. If he can address these two issues in particular, the Lakers might just stand a chance after all.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman