What 2021 NBA Draft Lottery results mean for Sacramento Kings: Pick projections, analysis & more

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery did not favor the Sacramento Kings, who went into the draft hopeful. After the ping pong balls dropped, it was confirmed that the Kings will have a ninth-place pick in each round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Sacramento Kings have missed fifteen consecutive NBA playoffs appearances and will be looking to boost their roster with their draft picks. The last time the Kings selected ninth in the NBA draft, the player went on to win an NBA championship, albeit with another franchise.

With their sights on at least qualifying for the postseason, the Sacramento Kings will hope to bring together as many talented players as possible. It was a close shave in the 2020-21 NBA season as they were only behind by two games to clinch a spot at the play-in tournament.

First round draft picks since 2011 to not sign a second contract with the Sacramento Kings (assuming Bagley is dealt):



Fredette

Robinson

McLemore

Stauskas

Cauley-Stein

Papagiannis

Richardson

Labissiere

Giles

Jackson

Bagley



First round picks to sign a second contract:



Fox — SactownBabyGiraffe (@TimMaxwell22) June 25, 2021

The Sacramento Kings have had difficulties holding on to their first-round picks in the past. The general manager, Monte McNair, will have his first opportunity to sign an incredible talent that could re-sign with the franchise. Although the Kings front office has struggled to sign an impactful player for years, the depth of this roster could make things fairly easy for McNair.

Options for Sacramento Kings with their 2021 NBA Draft picks

It's no secret that the Sacramento Kings are in dire need of a decent wing and a center. The 2021 NBA draft is the perfect opportunity for the franchise to boost their roster, either through picks or trade.

Several scenarios would benefit the Sacramento Kings despite having what is considered a low pick by the franchise. As we get closer to D-day, the player rankings will change, and the value of their picks will become clearer. However, a trade-up in the draft or trade for an experienced NBA player is not out of the question.

Rumors are circulating about Buddy Hield being unsettled in Sacramento. It is also being reported that Marvin Bagley wants out. While these are talented players that the team will want to hold on to, they are tradeable assets that can be used to land an All-Star caliber player.

The #Kings will be open for business this offseason. Source tells @HoopAnalysisNet that Sacramento will be open to moving Buddy Hield in the right deal and will look to trade Marvin Bagley III. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 30, 2021

Whatever decision the Sacramento Kings' front office makes, rest assured it will be to bring in players that can produce on both ends of the court. More emphasis might be placed on defensively-minded players, seeing as the team finished 30th in defensive rating and rebounding in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Players in the draft that could fit the Sacramento Kings system

Marvin Bagley III poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted second overall by the Sacramento Kings during the 2018 NBA Draft

De'Aaron Fox is an exceptional talent that the Sacramento Kings need to build a roster around. He is capable of leading the charge and impacting the game. To do that, he needs the right supporting cast to knock down open looks and be aggressive defensively.

Buddy Hield was the perfect partner on the backcourt but with his increased frustration, that might change before the start of the new season. With their eyes set on big men and wings, there are a few good options in the draft if they decide to hold on to their picks.

Jalen Johnson will be an excellent choice for the Sacramento Kings' team that is looking to be better defensively and grab more boards. Although the 19-year-old left Duke early due to an injury that is a source of concern for other franchises, his versatility and ability to guard several positions is unmatched.

With the Sacramento Kings cemented with the 9th pick in the NBA Draft, how do we feel about Jalen Johnson? He’s a versatile forward who can handle the ball and run the offense while also being a solid defender and rebounder. Jalen will most likely be around when the Kings pick. pic.twitter.com/SHbvVpRUa0 — Cap City Crown (@CapCityCrown) June 25, 2021

Finding a player that can contribute on offense and defense does not come by easily. The forward averaged 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.1 blocks per 36 minutes.

Meanwhile, if the forward might be too much of a risk, Alperen Sengun is a great choice. He is considered one of the best international prospects in the 2021 NBA draft and missed the combine because of his plans to play for Turkey in the ongoing Olympics qualifiers.

Sengun was named the MVP of the Basketball Super League in Turkey after averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two blocks per 36 minutes. Although it might be a big ask to ask for the same level of efficiency in the NBA, both players are outstanding and are great options for the Sacramento Kings.

For a wing, Franz Wagner will be the perfect fit. The Sacramento Kings will have fewer things to worry about with a defensive-minded wing who has a decent perimeter shot. Although his length and speed are impressive, he is a very instinctive player that can read the game and come up with steals.

The Sacramento Kings have a big decision to make, regarding whether to trade their pick or take a chance on a rookie. As draft day approaches, the directions teams plan to take will be revealed.

