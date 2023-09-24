Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, a Bahamian, has established himself as one of the NBA's elite 3-point shooters along with Stephen Curry. Despite his ability to space the floor and make winning plays, he remains one of the league's most underpaid players.

Drafted sixth in 2016 by the New Orleans Pelicans, Hield was traded to the Sacramento Kings after playing 57 games for New Orleans for DeMarcus Cousins. After joining the Kings, he rose to the level of a star.

In 2021, Hield signed a four-year, $94 million contract Sacramento, something that fitted his stature as a player. He also signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike in 2022.

What is Buddy Hield's net worth in September 2023?

As of September 2023, Buddy Hield has a net worth of $8 million as he continues to add fortune through his contracts and endorsements.

Hield has been in constant news for being mentioned in a possible Damian Lillard trade.

From his rookie year, through the 2022-23 season, the Pacers star has grossed $103,374,841 through his salary and incentives on the basketball court. His highest yearly salary has been $24,971,851, while the lowest he earned was $1,075,849, in his rookie year.

In his rookie year, Buddy Hield earned $2,441,351 from the Pelicans and $1,075,849 from the Kings. In the 2017-18 season, he made a total of $3,675,480 from his NBA salary.

Despite his rise on the bigger stage and slowly grabbing center stage for the Kings, Hield was merely paid $3,833,760 in his third season. 2019-20 was his last season when his contract with the Kings needed renewal, and he was paid $4,557,383 for the season.

Next season, the Bahamian star signed a four-year $94,000,000 max extension with Sacramento, of which $85,080,068 was guaranteed. The contract guaranteed him an average annual salary of $23,500,000. He earned $24,201,834 and $22,477,272 in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons respectively. Hield earned $20,522,728 in his 2022-23 season with the Pacers and is set to earn $18,568,183 in 2023-24.

After the 2023-24 season, Hield is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He might be able to sign a supermax extension as multiple teams like the Lakers have shown interest in him.