What Channel is Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 21 l NBA Season 2020-21

After a couple of home games, the Boston Celtics will be on the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans for a Sunday matinee match at Smoothie King Center. The Celtics won their last NBA outing, a 121-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. It was a game that the Boston Celtics needed to win after their recent struggles against teams at the bottom rung of the standings a week ago.

The Celtics’ struggles can’t just be traced to the absence of the injured Marcus Smart. They have to regain their reputation as one of the top defensive teams in the league if they want to get back to being title contenders.

For the New Orleans Pelicans, they are also a team badly in need of a win. The Pelicans have lost five of their last six games despite brilliant performances from All-Star hopefuls Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Williamson and Ingram are two of the best young players in the game but they have yet to consistently translate their individual success to team success.

Boston Celtics: Team News

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) will remain sidelined for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Boston Celtics are missing his tenacity and intuitive play but they have not provided a timetable for his return as of the moment.

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) will be out until the second week of March at the earliest.

Injured: Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

New Orleans Pelicans: Team News

Steven Adams (right ankle sprain) is questionable to play versus the Boston Celtics. Adams missed the New Orleans Pelicans’ game on Friday and he sat out the team’s practice session on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Steven Adams

Unavailable: None

At what time will Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans game start?

USA: Sunday, 21st February 2021, 3:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Monday, 22nd February 2021, 2:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans game will be televised locally by NBC Sports Boston and FOX Sports New Orleans. International viewers can catch the game on NBA League Pass.

