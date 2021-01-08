What channel is Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

NBA Championship contenders Boston Celtics will take on the Washington Wizards at the TD Garden in what is expected to be a high scoring thriller between the two Eastern Conference heavyweights.

The Wizards will be looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing loss against the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics will be seeking their seventh win of the season.

Washington Wizards - Team News

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

Star point guard Russell Westbrook's dislocated finger is still sore, and head coach Scott Brooks might have to rest him for this match as a precautionary measure. The Washington Wizards have had an injury-free campaign so far, and they will have all their other players available for this game.

Raul Neto might come into the team in place of Westbrook, and Bradley Beal is set to take his place at the shooting guard position.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Russell Westbrook

Suspended: None

Boston Celtics - Team News

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors

The Boston Celtics will be thin at the center position against the Washington Wizards. Robert Williams, Tristan Thompson, and Grant Williams face a seven-day quarantine period and will miss this game.

Veteran guard Jeff Teague is listed as questionable, while sophomore Carsen Edwards is on the same boat as the aforementioned center trio. It is safe to say that German big Daniel Theis will have to play close to 40 minutes in this fixture.

Injured: Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford

Doubtful: Jeff Teague

Suspended: none

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Carsen Edwards - AVAILABLE

Tristan Thompson (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Grant Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Robert Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT https://t.co/wr8MkDqTQh — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 8, 2021

At what time will the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards game start?

USA: 8th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 9th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Washington. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

