What channel is Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will face off against city rivals Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, with a clear intent to climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

The Knicks have lost three games in a row, while the Nets managed to win their last NBA match against the Denver Nuggets.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been the center of media attention lately due to Kyrie Irving's absence. The mercurial point guard is set to miss the game against the Knicks as well, with Bruce Brown set to take his place.

Nic Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie won't feature due to long term injuries and Tyler Johnson has been ruled out due to health and safety reasons.

Injured- Nicholas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie

Doubtful- none

Suspended- none

New York Knicks- Team News

New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets

The New York Knicks will be missing guards Frank Ntilikina and Alec Burks due to injuries, and rookie Obi Toppin has been listed as questionable for the game.

Reggie Bullock is also doubtful for the game due to a hip injury. Offseason acquisition Austin Rivers will come into the team and take his place against the Brooklyn Nets.

The rest of the team is expected to be the same, with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett starting at the forward spots.

Injured- Frank Ntilikina, Alec Burks

Doubtful- Reggie Bullock, Obi Toppin

Suspended- none

Wednesday night @TheGarden. This is going to be a good one.



🏀: vs. Nets

⏰: 7:30 PM ET

📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/avQAtddgd3 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 13, 2021

At what time will the Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game start?

USA: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Thursday, January 14, 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks?

The match will be covered live nationally on ESPN. Local coverage of the game will be available on YES Network. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

