What channel is Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

The Pelicans have commanded a turnaround in fortunes by winning their last two games in the NBA. They had previously lost eight of nine games before securing consecutive wins against the Washington Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Smoothie King Center.

The New Orleans Pelicans will hope to make it three straight wins when the Rockets come to town on Saturday.

However, the Houston Rockets are riding on a 4-game winning streak and have found new life in the aftermath of the James Harden trade a few weeks back.

Now at almost 100 percent capacity, the Rockets are primed to compete with any team, including the Pelicans.

Houston Rockets: Team News

As of mid-January, Dante Exum wasn’t expected to return to action for another one or two months. He has a calf injury that has kept him on the shelf since the Houston Rockets acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Porter Jr., the troubled guard from the Cavaliers, has been assigned by the Rockets to their NBA G League team but will be called up in case they need help on the wings in the future.

Brodric Thomas (right ankle sprain) has not seen action for the Rockets since the trade from the Cavs.

Meanwhile, Chris Clemons was ruled out for the season after undergoing season-ending surgery earlier in the season.

Injured: Dante Exum, Chris Clemons

Doubtful: Brodrick Thomas

Unavailable: Kevin Porter Jr.

New Orleans Pelicans: Team News

JJ Redick #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans watches a three-point basket go in against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on December 23, 2020 (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans don't have any players on their injured list, and no player is questionable for tonight’s matchup as well. Although J.J. Redick did not appear on the floor in Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he was healthy enough to play.

Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy had no intention of sitting him out. However, the matchup and the way the game was being played just didn’t favor Redick.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans game start?

USA: Saturday, 30th January 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Sunday, 31st January 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans

The Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans game will be televised on local television via AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and FOX Sports New Orleans. For international audiences, the match will be live-streamed on NBA League Pass.

