What channel is Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The unbeatable Houston Rockets will look to keep their streak alive when they face off against the OKC Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday.

The Houston Rockets are flying high with an impressive six-game winning streak. The Rockets will aim to sweep the two-game set with the Thunder in their next matchup and improve their season record to 11-9.

The Houston Rockets put on a scoring exhibition in game one of the mini-series with a 136-106 victory at the end of regulation. The three-point contest came early in Houston as the team raked in 28 treys on an impressive 53% shooting from downtown. The Rockets had an all-round performance with as many as seven players scoring in double digits for their tenth win of the season. Eric Gordon led the effort with a team-high 25 points in 22 minutes from the floor.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder have dropped two in a row and will be desperate to turn things around in their matchup with the Rockets on Wednesday. What makes things worse for coach Mark Daigneault is his side losing seven of their last ten games.

The Thunder will need to make a few adjustments that help them match better with opposing teams or risk hitting rock bottom in a talent-rich Western Conference.

The OKC Thunder did not have a single player scoring above 20 points in their loss to the Rockets. They had more bad news with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffering a knee sprain that could sideline him for their matchup with the Rockets.

Houston Rockets - Team News

John Wall of the Houston Rockets in action during a game against the Washington Wizards at Toyota Center

The Houston Rockets have a few injury concerns as the team has listed John Wall (Achilles) and David Nwaba (ankle) ahead of their matchup with the OKC Thunder. That said, there is a high probability that both players could suit up before tip-off.

The Houston Rockets have fared well, considering the James Harden saga that hindered their performance earlier in this season. Victor Oladipo has energized the Rockets with his playmaking abilities, and center Christian Wood has emerged as the new floor general in this campaign. The Rockets have exceeded expectations in their recent stretch and are looking primed to clinch a playoffs berth.

OKC Thunder - Team News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat

The OKC Thunder will hope Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his return, but as of now, he has been listed in the injury report. The team is already missing George Hill's production from the floor as he underwent a minor surgery on his thumb. It will keep him on the sidelines for three to four weeks.

The OKC Thunder started the season with a bang but have been sliding downwards ever since. On the offensive end, the Thunder are averaging 107.2 points per game, joining the worst teams in the league in that regard. Their defense has a lot of room for improvement as they have conceded 115.5 points per game thus far.

At what time will the Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder commence?

USA: February 3rd, 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 4th, 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder?

The game between the Houston Rockets and the OKC Thunder will be televised locally on Fox Sports Oklahoma and AT&T SportsNet (Southwest). International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.