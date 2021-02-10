What channel is Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers travel to New York tonight to take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. The Nets will be looking to defend their home court and bounce back from their shock defeat against the team with the worst record in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons.

The Indiana Pacers, who have dropped off after a bright start to the season, will look to get back to winning ways following three consecutive defeats.

Team News - Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers in action against the Utah Jazz

The Indiana Pacers will be able to field their usual starting lineup tonight, with Caris LeVert and TJ Warren being the only notable absentees. LeVert is out for the season following his recent kidney operation, while Warren is out indefinitely due to a foot injury.

That means Nate Bjorkgen will field a team featuring Jeremy Lamb and Malcolm Brogdon at the guard spots, with Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis in the forward positions. Myles Turner leads the NBA in blocks, and he will start at center.

Injured - Caris LeVert, TJ Warren

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

Team News - Brooklyn Nets

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets goes up against Paul George of the LA Clippers

Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season, and there have been rumors that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to trade him to get immediate help in key positions.

Nic Claxton is out until the end of the month due to a knee injury, while recent acquisition Iman Shumpert is being evaluated on a weekly basis following his hamstring issue.

Kevin Durant remains out due to health and safety reasons, and it is likely that Bruce Brown will take his place in the starting lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Steve Nash will roll out a backcourt of Kyrie Irving and James Harden, with Joe Harris at the 3. DeAndre Jordan will likely start at center at the Barclays Center tonight.

Injured - Spencer Dinwiddie, Nicolas Claxton, Iman Shumpert

Unavailable - Kevin Durant

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

At what time will the Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets game start?

USA - Wednesday, February 10th, 8:00 PM Eastern Time

India - Thursday, February 11th, 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time

Where and how to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets game?

Local coverage of the Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets game will be available on YES Network and Fox Sports Indiana. You can also live-stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

